Boleyn using innovative sports technology to try and Beat the Elite

"I think it's going to be close, I think it will be really, really close," Boleyn said. "The idea for it is to be challenging and to be close. I think if all things go right, I think I'm capable of running that pace."

While at The Lab, Boleyn worked with medical director Dr. Jose Armendariz and staff, undergoing a series of tests to identify strength imbalances, movement mechanics and blood flow restriction.

"We've been able to bring some technology to The Lab that I'm not aware of," Boleyn said. "Some of the technology we have is used pretty much exclusively in Europe with some of the professional soccer teams, particularly our motion metrics running analyzer."

The motion metrics running analyzer is a treadmill hooked up to 3D cameras and motion sensors in order to break down someone's running mechanics and provide feedback on how to run more efficiently.

In Boleyn's case, the analyzer showed him to be too upright in his running stance and that he was landing on his heels too much.

Though he's only been working on correcting his stride for the past four weeks and recognizes how difficult it is to make significant changes in that amount of time, Boleyn still feels like he's seen some improvement.