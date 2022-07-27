Break the tape participants have greater challenges than Brady Street hill

When the starter's pistol fires Saturday morning to begin the Quad-City Times Bix 7, most runners will have their sights set on the challenge of making it up the steep Brady Street hill.

Sam Russell and Olivia Moore will have other issues on their minds.

Selected as this year’s Russell Break the Tape participants, Russell and Moore have been given head starts in hopes of beating the elite runners in the men’s and women’s field to the finish tape located on 3rd Street.

If they accomplish that feat, they will earn $2,500 each, prizes donated by the Russell Group in a rebranded event after the Davenport-based construction firm joined the Bix 7 as a new platinum sponsor.

With a handicapped run based on previous times and predicted pace, Moore will get a 2.6-mile head start and Russell a 2.5-mile advantage. That leaves both starting west of the stop sign on Jersey Ridge Road and Kirkwood Boulevard, according to race officials.

They miss the downhill/outward portion of the course and face the hamstring-grinding uphill return.

Moore was a bit disappointed that she doesn’t start the race on Brady Street with the mass of humanity negotiating the huge hill.

“I like that challenge right at the beginning,” said the 23-year-old University of Iowa graduate student. “Now I’ll face the challenge of staying ahead of the elite runners instead.”

Both runners admitted earlier this week that the angst of being chased by some of the best runners in the world had already set in.

“I’m looking forward to getting it over with,” said the 33-year-old Russell, noting numerous people have asked him about nerves leading up to the race. “Usually in the past Bix races I’ve been just running my time, not really focusing on hitting any certain target pace. This year is going to be different.”

The key, both admit, is staying within themselves. Each said they had PR’d around the 51-minute mark.

“Not going out too fast too early,” Russell said of his plan. “I think I need to maintain just north of a 7-minute mile pace. I heard that last year’s runner didn’t succeed because he burned out going out too fast too early, so my strategy is to not go too fast too early and get carried away in that first two miles.”

While not having had a chance to speak since they were picked for the first year of the two-person challenge, Moore said her goal is also about a seven-minute mile.

“Maybe he could catch up and we could run some of it together,” she said. “That would be awesome.”

If that doesn’t happen? She said she would be OK with going it alone.

“I’m used to running a lot on my own,” she said.

And without being part of the big pack to start, Saturday is going to have a different feel to it anyway.

“There’s going to be a little more pressure because like I said me and Sam are going to be out there alone,” Moore said. “Not being in a big crowd and not having the crowd cheering for you. Pace-wise is a little more important.”

“In past years I’ve built on the energy of being amongst the large crowd of runners,” Russell said. “It’s going to be unique this year.”

The shorter race has also affected training for both — more so for Russell as Moore admits her focus has been to consistently get in her runs to be prepared.

Russell said he has switched from long runs to some speed work and intervals during his workouts.

“I haven’t run more than five miles since I learned I wouldn’t be running more than five miles on race day,” he said. “I’ve gone to more short, fast interval track workouts instead of running hills and the typical long jog. … Actually, I miss my long runs. Doing the shorter speed-work training is less relaxing.”

While the training has changed, Russell admitted that he is taking this effort a bit more seriously than his previous Bix adventures as he hopes to be able to donate his potential winnings to the River Music Experience.

“I’m cutting out alcohol; I’ll try not to drink any this week leading up to the race,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ll catch up with my beer intake at the post-race party.”

Moore admitted that she is also concerned with her hydration, but from a different perspective.

“For me, personally, I’m pretty bad about staying hydrated,” she said with a laugh. “So I’m really trying to stay hydrated especially since I found out I had this opportunity and especially with the heat we’ve been having.”

Both know the heat will be on Saturday morning no matter what Mother Nature has in store. So keeping those elite runners at bay will be among the top objectives.

“I just want to run a good race,” said Moore, who said she would use her winnings to help pay for grad-school expenses. “I do feel a little bit of the pressure. It’s such an awesome opportunity and I’m trying to have fun with it.

“I’m getting nervous knowing that my friends will be there running and my family will be there.”

She also admitted that she is content with not getting to face the uphill Brady Street start.

“I’ll just have to sign up for Bix next year to get another shot at it,” she laughed.