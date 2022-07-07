Break the Tape replaces Beat the Elite, expands to two runners racing against the best

Two runners will have the chance to break the Quad-City Times Bix 7 tape before elite athletes for the first time at this year's race.

Russell employee Sam Russell and University of Iowa student Olivia Moore have been chosen to run in the Break the Tape competition, formerly known as Beat the Elite. They will have a head-start on the elites, and each will receive $2,500 if they cross the finish line first.

Davenport-based construction firm Russell has partnered with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 as a platinum sponsor for Break the Tape. Company partner Michelle Russell said the company started an informal partnership last year with the creation of music festival The Heights of the Era, held in the Village of East Davenport, and she is honored to have a key part in the Quad-Cities tradition.

With the new sponsorship and a new name came the idea to expand.

"This year, we thought we could start a new tradition and have two runners on the course, one a female and one a male, every year, so that they can help each other and try to stay ahead of both of the elite athletes," Michelle Russell said.

Sam Russell's love of running began with his dad and the Quad Cities Marathon in 2008. He's ran the Bix many times, and said race time is his favorite part of summer. However, experience hasn't translated to confidence.

"[I'm] feeling nervous," Sam Russell said. "Not feeling super high about my odds, but I'm excited for the challenge and it should be a fun day."

He was surprised to hear that he had been chosen for Break the Tape, but happy to participate. Sam Russell will switch up his runs from long and slower to short and fast interval training to prepare.

Despite his feelings on the likelihood of winning, the 31-year-old has a plan for the prize if he gets it.

"I like to support the River Music Experience, so I'll definitely be donating the winnings, if I'm actually successful, to that nonprofit," Sam Russell said.

While Moore has lived in Iowa City all her life, the 23-year-old is no stranger to the Bix. She's ran in the 7-mile race many times, the first with her family.

When not attending class at the University of Iowa for her degree in radiation sciences, Moore runs cross country and track with the Iowa Track and Field Club. Summer is a break for academics and athletics, except for the Bix.

"When I got the text from Michelle [Juehring], I knew that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to do at the Bix," Moore said. "I don't think you get picked for it twice ever, so I definitely wanted to go for it."

Moore's training won't change much from her usual schedule of running five or six days a week, she said, except to gain more consistency. If she wins, the money will go toward student loans.

Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring said she's excited to partner with Russell and offer more runners the chance to compete with elite athletes. With the Break the Tape expansion and new team competition, Juehring wants the public to feel even more welcome and celebrated in downtown Davenport.

"My hope is that they see it as an extension of the large family reunion that we already have in place," Juehring said. "We welcome people from all across the world to come into our community and we greet them with open arms. It is such a fun weekend, whether you run, walk, volunteer, or stand and cheer and watch."