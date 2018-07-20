With a week to go before the Quad-City Times Bix 7, a handful of elite runners have pulled out of the 44th annual race due to injuries and illnesses.
The most notable loss is Kenya’s Caroline Chepkoech, who broke the Bix 7 course record while finishing second to Mary Keitany in 2016. Bix 7 elite athlete coordinator John Tope said Chepkoech has not been feeling well and her training has not been going as well as expected.
Also pulling out of the women’s field are former University of Iowa runner Diane Nukuri, who has four top-10 finishes in the Bix 7, and Ethiopian star Birtukan Alemu. Nukuri has an Achilles injury and Alemu has tonsillitis.
Stella Barsosio also dropped out of the race last week because she was unable to get a flight out of Kenya.
Withdrawals from the men’s field include Kenyans Isaac Mukundi (illness) and Shadrack Kosgei (knee injury) and American Tyler Pennel (hip injury).
Runners who have been added to the field as replacements include Kenya’s Bernard Ngeno, Vicoty Chepngeno and Delvine Meringor.
Chepngeno, a relative newcomer to the road racing scene, has five top-three finishes in U.S. races this year. She and Meringor finished third and fourth respectively in last week’s Utica Boilermaker 15k.