Addie Pulley's Saturday at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was filled with confusion and excitement.
Pulley originally thought she registered for the Premier Buick GMC Dealers High School Challenge, but didn't get an orange bib that marked the participants for the challenge.
The Alleman grad didn't leave the 44th running of the seven mile road race empty-handed.
Pulley became the first Quad-City woman from the Illinois side of the river to win the Eloise Caldwell Trophy, placing 21st in the women's field with a time of 43 minutes, 19 seconds.
"It's definitely been a super confusing day, but it couldn't have been a more beautiful day to go out and run," Pulley said.
As the winners of the high school challenge were announced on stage during an awards ceremony, Pulley was directed to talk with longtime race director Ed Froehlich and figure out the situation.
While Reagan Gorman, a Cedar Rapids Washington student, won the female high school challenge, Pulley was walked by three assistant race directors toward a trailer where a final decision was made.
Pulley was officially declared winner of the Caldwell award and her jaw dropped when she was told she won the brass cornet.
"It's so cool to have that to finish high school," Pulley said. "It feels amazing. I am a little disappointed I don't get to give back to Alleman, but just having this opportunity is amazing."
It was set up by a very quick performance.
Pulley's 6:12 mile pace was aided by a high-five from the well-known Meb Keflezighi.
"That was pretty cool," said Pulley, who set a new personal best by seven minutes. "That definitely gave me some motivation. Can't quit now."
Knowing the history of the Caldwell and how Jen Paul has won it six times, Pulley appreciated the triumph more. Paul finished with a time of 44:08.
"I've looked up to Jen for a long time," she said. "It's kind of like an inspiration. To be able to come out here, it's super awesome."
Pulley wrapped up her athletic career for the Pioneers with top-20 finish at the Class 2A state cross country meet and placed 10th in the 3,200 meter run at the Class 1A state track and field meet.
Now, she embarks on the biggest challenge of her running career.
Pulley is enrolled at the University of Notre Dame and will attempt to walk on for the Fighting Irish.
"It's something I really, really want to do," Pulley said. "Whatever happens, it'll work out."
While nervous, Pulley's performance on Saturday morning confirmed a feeling she has had for quite awhile.
"Definitely motivated to keep running," Pulley said. "I'm not ready to give that up."