You can almost set your "race clock" by it — Bix weekend traditionally will bring on the heat, weather-wise, that is.
But if the forecast holds, the Saturday start for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is predicted to tie for the third coolest start times in the race's 44-year run.
As of Tuesday, the forecast calls for 62 degrees when the starting gun fires at 8 a.m., said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Davenport. "But a lot can change between now and then."
He said Saturday morning also is supposed to be dry "but whether or not that will hold is another story. The afternoon is dry, but that is getting more questionable because there is another system coming in. It's a question of timing."
But at 8 a.m., low dew points will make humidity very tolerable, he said, adding "So the elite runners might finish very quickly."
For the younger runners, who take to the street Friday night for the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, the forecast calls for 76 degrees, dry conditions and very tolerable humidity.
Given the forecast, it doesn't appear the 2018 Bix will go down in any of the race's weather records.
If 62 degrees holds, it would be the coolest race since 2013. But that year holds the record as the coolest race start ever at 57 degrees — the only start in the 50s — and 80 percent humidity. The previous low had been 61 degrees in 2004. Both the 1984 and 1998 races also had 62-degree starts.
Saturday is not shaping up to become the hottest Bix. That distinction belongs to 1997, when runners had 83 degrees and 80 percent humidity at race time, according to National Weather Service statistics. That also was the only time the mercury reached the 80-degree mark for the start.
The wettest Bix? The 1992 race when 1.8 inches of rain fell.
But veteran runners are ready for any weather when they arrive to ascend Davenport's Brady Street hill.
"This race is always on the warmer side," said Devin Allbaugh, a manager at Running Wild, Davenport. "It's kind of in the hottest part of summer, so you can only ask for so much. But anything below 80 is a good temperature for fast times and safety as well. You'd like it to be even cooler."
Allbaugh, who is sitting out this year's race but plans to be back next year, said hotter conditions cause runners to be more prone to overheating and dehydration. "For the most part, on the hot years people don't hydrate enough and that's when they end up in the medical tents."
But the cooler years he said usually produce the fastest winning times.
"What's the perfect day? It's in the low 60s, no wind and relative humidity," Allbaugh added.
Hot or not, the new Scott Community College Urban Campus is opening its doors to allow Bix participants and spectators a chance to cool down and to tour the new $32 million project.
Stretching along 3rd Street from Brady to Main streets, the campus will open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Visitors can see the state-of-the-art classrooms, a community room and more. They also can enjoy an iced coffee, smoothie or tea and a baked good at Coffee Envie, the urban coffee bar in the campus' East building. It will be open throughout the day on Friday, and will open early at 7 a.m. Saturday ahead of the Bix start.