Not only are race director Ed Froehlich and dozens of his committee chairmen retiring following Saturday’s race, but the voice of the Bix 7 also will be calling it quits.
Thom Cornelis has been broadcasting the Bix 7 on television for 40 years. He first did it in 1980, the same year Froehlich debuted as the race director.
Both WQAD and KWQC had live TV broadcasts of the race that year. Cornelis worked for WQAD then, and when he switched over to KWQC in 1984, that station took on exclusive rights to the race.
Cornelis, 71, was fairly non-specific as to why he has decided this is his last year.
"Ed just said he wanted me to retire, too," Cornelis said. "He wanted us to go out together."
Withdrawals: As always, a handful of elite runners pulled out of the Bix 7 this week because of various physical ailments.
Kenya’s Daisy Kemeli and Esther Wanjiro withdrew from the women’s field because of illnesses, and American Lindsey Scherf canceled because of a hamstring injury.
Kenya’s Linus Kiplagat withdrew from the men’s field because of an injured Achilles tendon. Former Drake University runner Brogan Austin, who won the U.S. marathon championship in December also was a no-show.
No quit in Karl: One long-time Bix 7 committee chairman who is not planning to retire is 85-year-old Karl Ungurean.
"Can I still walk?" said Ungurean, who served as the race’s director for two years in its infancy and is now the race’s official referee and is in charge of certifying the course. "As long as I can walk, I’ll keep doing it."
Top volunteers: The Bix 7 honored its volunteers of the year at a prerace party Friday at the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University.
Among those receiving tokens of appreciation from Expression Jewelers were Gary Hansen, post-race party security; Dan Stahl, Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo merchandise; Lori Brown and Deann McIntyre, Kirkwood Boulevard traffic merging; and Bob and Dee Barstow, liaisons for print products.
Thanks, Ellen: Among the speakers at Friday’s event was Randy Allison, general manager of Key Auto Mall, who poked fun at Froehlich by directing almost all of his praise toward Ellen Hermiston, the Bix 7’s longtime operations director who also is calling it quits after Saturday’s race.
He finally did say some nice things about Froehlich, too, and also paid tribute to the Quad-City Times for its 39 years as the title sponsor of the race.
"We wouldn’t be at the level were at without the Quad-City Times," he said.