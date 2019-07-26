Wedded bliss can keep you running for decades.
At least that held true Saturday for Sara and Alan Cross, and Adina and Paul Pursley, all from Iowa City. They won the group costume contest at the Quad-City Times Bix 7, as the wives wore wedding-day attire.
Also among the contestants were John and Morgan Kruse, husband and wife from Dubuque, who dressed as "Game of Thrones" characters. Coming in a close second were sisters Tonia Rogers and DeAnna Rogers Walter, both of Davenport, each dressed like Wonder Woman.
"We wanted to support America and females being amazing," Rogers said.
Audience applause from the crowd gathered in the Quad-City Times parking lot determined the winners of each component of the contest, which included a group competition and an individual component.
Keaton Ziemet, 16, of DeWitt, won as an individual with his Marty McFly (a character from the "Back to the Future" movies) getup. "It was really hot running," he said, adding that his costume, which included a denim jacket, was just put together on Friday.