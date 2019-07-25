No lead was safe Thursday night on Brady Street.
Nick Dehner, James Raabe and Laney Fitzpatrick trailed for 350 meters in their respective divisions during the 19th running of the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.
That final 50 meters ignited them to titles.
Dehner outlasted seven-time champ Marek Wensel in the Men's Masters, Raabe squeaked past 2017 winner Matt Jones in the Men's 30-39 and Fitzpatrick went to the outside of Bella Solis to claim the Women's Open.
Raabe defended his title while Dehner and Fitzpatrick won their first sprints races.
"I do this just because it's fun, great runners and good people," Dehner said. "I'm happy. There's some awesome runners in that race."
James Warren (Men's Open) and Nancy Foxen (Women's Masters) went back-to-back while Jen Paul (Women's 30-39) won her sixth straight divisional race.
Wensel started out fast and looked to be in full control of the second race of the evening.
Then Dehner began his comeback.
After finishing second last year in the 30-39 division, Dehner sprinted past the Marion resident and broke the tape at the finish line.
The 40-year-old's finishing time of 1 minutes, 5.68 seconds was nearly six seconds quicker than his qualifier.
"I was just trying to stay loose and hang in there until the finish," Dehner said. "He's still the king. I hope to run against him next year."
Raabe was one of two runners during his qualifying day, and he posted the eighth best qualifying time of 1:24.3.
When he crossed the finish line, he had dropped 20 seconds and defeated Jones by .22 seconds.
"I could see him slowing down," Raabe said. "It's really awesome, wasn't expecting it."
He also enjoyed being on the outside instead of last year running on the inside.
"Got me away from everyone, I liked it there," Raabe said.
Fitzpatrick became the first runner from Assumption to win the Open since Mallory King won in 2015, her second in a row after Maddie Irmen won in 2012 and 2013.
"To be able to come out and get the win is awesome," said Fitzpatrick, donning a red Assumption jersey. "I knew Assumption had a history of winning this a lot."
The junior-to-be, coming off a fifth place finish at the state meet as a member of the Knights' 3,200 relay squad, defeated a national champion.
Davenport Central and Loras College graduate Bella Solis began to cramp up at the top of the hill, and Fitzpatrick went to the outside to edge her for the win in 1:14.
"I didn't feel too horrible and gave it all I had," Fitzpatrick said. "I have that endurance, and that helped a lot in this race."
Warren, Foxen and Paul all posted the top qualifying times and lived up to them.
Warren lost to Zach Frey, a former Loras runner, in 2016 and was put up against Central grad Tyson Morrison from Loras this year.
He didn't let history repeat itself.
The Rockford, Illinois, native posted a time of 1:00.64, three seconds quicker than his qualifying time. Bettendorf's Brendon Scott placed second while Morrison finished third.
"He made a good move, and that's what made me react. He made me go out of my comfort zone," Warren said. "I didn't know I could go that fast today."
Warren is the first open runner to go back-to-back since Ryan Grenko in 2010-11.
Foxen, a Muscatine native, won her second straight masters race, posting a time of 1:32.17, exactly seven seconds faster than runner-up Tirzah Renkes.
Renkes started out quick, and it forced Foxen to make her move early. It didn't surprise the two-time champion.
"The first part's not so hard," she said. "I'm happy that she took off a little bit and maybe it got me started a little bit faster than what I normally would have done."
Paul competed with friend and runner-up Beckey Anderson and clipped her by just over five seconds.
Her seventh straight win at the sprints follows her 10k win at the Firecracker run.
But she puts this race above everything else.
"One of the most challenging things I've ever done," Paul said. "It really doesn't compare. The last 100 meters of this race, there's nothing comparable."
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-001a.jpg
Rock Island girls relay team warms up during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints on Thursday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-003a.jpg
Tori Tebbitt, of Davenport, and her daughter Eila, 3, laugh during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-006a.jpg
Rebecca Connors, of Davenport, sits with her pup Ash during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-008a.jpg
Ash, owned by Rebecca Connors, of Davenport, sits during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-010a.jpg
Spectators watch the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-013a.jpg
Spectators watch the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-014a.jpg
Denzel Hardaway, 5, Korey Carlton, 5, and Kamya Carlton, 4, watch the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-018a.jpg
Kamya Carlton, 5, applauds during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-021a.jpg
Spectators watch the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-022a.jpg
Competitors in the 30-39 division race sprint to the finish line during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-024a.jpg
Spectators watch the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-026a.jpg
James Warren wins the Men's Open race during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints on Thursday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-029a.jpg
James Warren wins the Mens Open race during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-033a.jpg
Brandon Hicks, 13, of Davenport, laughs as he holds Mariah Brown, 1, of Davenport, during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-038a.jpg
Competitors in the girls high school relay sprint to the finish line during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-041a.jpg
Rock Island’s Daviona Hearn reacts after crossing the finish line first during high school girls race in the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-042a.jpg
Rock Island’s Daviona Hearn reacts after crossing the finish line first during high school girls relay race in the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints on Thursday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-044a.jpg
Rock Island’s Daviona Hearn reacts after crossing the finish line first during high school girls race in the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-046a.jpg
Rock Island’s Daviona Hearn reacts after crossing the finish line first during high school girls race in the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-047a.jpg
Rock Island’s Daviona Hearn reacts after crossing the finish line first during high school girls race in the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-058a.jpg
Bettendorf’s Mekou Smith-Reed crosses the finish line first in the high school boys relay race during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints on Thursday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-061a.jpg
Bettendorf boys team laugh after winning the high school boys relay during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-062a.jpg
Spectators cross the street during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-065a.JPG
Competitors in the Bix 7 Sponsors Race make their way to the finish line during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-065a.jpg
Competitors in the Bix 7 Sponsors Race make their way to the finish line during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-070a.jpg
Mel Foster team member Eric Derby makes the final stretch of the Bix 7 Sponsors Race during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-072a.jpg
Mel Foster team member Eric Derby makes the final stretch of the Bix 7 Sponsors Race during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-074a.jpg
KWQC reporter Rebecca David participates in the Bix 7 Sponsors Race during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-078a.jpg
Competitors in the The Bix 7 Sponsors Race make their way to the finish line during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-080a.jpg
Rock Island High School girls relay team poses for a photo during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-001
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick takes a late lead from Bella Solis of Davenport Central during the High School Girl’s Relay at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-002
Bettendorf’s Austin Kalar gives the handoff to Mekou Smith-Reed during the High School Boys Relay at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-003
Todd VanAuwelaer Jr., 5, cheers on racers sitting on the shoulders of his father, Todd Sr., during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-004
James Raabe takes a late lead from Matt Jones to win the Men’s 30-39 race during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-005
Nick Dehner takes a late lead to win the Men’s Master race of the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-006
Drea Bryant, 10, of San Antonio holds Mariah Brown, 1, of Davenport during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-007
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick crosses the finish line in first place during the High School Girl’s Relay at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-008
James Raabe takes a late lead from Matt Jones to win the Men’s 30-39 race during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-009
Bettendorf’s Austin Kalar gives the handoff to Mekou Smith-Reed during the High School Boys Relay at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-010
Jen Paul runs in the lead of the Women’s 30-39 race during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-011
Nancy Foxen crosses the finish line in the lead of the Women’s Masters race at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-012
Spectators hold hands during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-013
The Quad-City Times relay team completes the final handoff of the Sponsor’s Relay race during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-014
Nick Dehner takes a late lead to win the Men’s Masters race of the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport on Thursday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-015
Jen Paul crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 30-39 race during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-016
