{{featured_button_text}}

No lead was safe Thursday night on Brady Street.

Nick Dehner, James Raabe and Laney Fitzpatrick trailed for 350 meters in their respective divisions during the 19th running of the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.

That final 50 meters ignited them to titles.

Dehner outlasted seven-time champ Marek Wensel in the Men's Masters, Raabe squeaked past 2017 winner Matt Jones in the Men's 30-39 and Fitzpatrick went to the outside of Bella Solis to claim the Women's Open.

Raabe defended his title while Dehner and Fitzpatrick won their first sprints races.

"I do this just because it's fun, great runners and good people," Dehner said. "I'm happy. There's some awesome runners in that race."

James Warren (Men's Open) and Nancy Foxen (Women's Masters) went back-to-back while Jen Paul (Women's 30-39) won her sixth straight divisional race.

Wensel started out fast and looked to be in full control of the second race of the evening.

Then Dehner began his comeback.

After finishing second last year in the 30-39 division, Dehner sprinted past the Marion resident and broke the tape at the finish line.

The 40-year-old's finishing time of 1 minutes, 5.68 seconds was nearly six seconds quicker than his qualifier.

"I was just trying to stay loose and hang in there until the finish," Dehner said. "He's still the king. I hope to run against him next year."

Raabe was one of two runners during his qualifying day, and he posted the eighth best qualifying time of 1:24.3.

When he crossed the finish line, he had dropped 20 seconds and defeated Jones by .22 seconds.

"I could see him slowing down," Raabe said. "It's really awesome, wasn't expecting it."

He also enjoyed being on the outside instead of last year running on the inside.

"Got me away from everyone, I liked it there," Raabe said.

Fitzpatrick became the first runner from Assumption to win the Open since Mallory King won in 2015, her second in a row after Maddie Irmen won in 2012 and 2013.

"To be able to come out and get the win is awesome," said Fitzpatrick, donning a red Assumption jersey. "I knew Assumption had a history of winning this a lot."

The junior-to-be, coming off a fifth place finish at the state meet as a member of the Knights' 3,200 relay squad, defeated a national champion.

Davenport Central and Loras College graduate Bella Solis began to cramp up at the top of the hill, and Fitzpatrick went to the outside to edge her for the win in 1:14.

"I didn't feel too horrible and gave it all I had," Fitzpatrick said. "I have that endurance, and that helped a lot in this race."

Warren, Foxen and Paul all posted the top qualifying times and lived up to them.

Warren lost to Zach Frey, a former Loras runner, in 2016 and was put up against Central grad Tyson Morrison from Loras this year.

He didn't let history repeat itself.

The Rockford, Illinois, native posted a time of 1:00.64, three seconds quicker than his qualifying time. Bettendorf's Brendon Scott placed second while Morrison finished third.

"He made a good move, and that's what made me react. He made me go out of my comfort zone," Warren said. "I didn't know I could go that fast today."

Warren is the first open runner to go back-to-back since Ryan Grenko in 2010-11.

Foxen, a Muscatine native, won her second straight masters race, posting a time of 1:32.17, exactly seven seconds faster than runner-up Tirzah Renkes.

Renkes started out quick, and it forced Foxen to make her move early. It didn't surprise the two-time champion.

"The first part's not so hard," she said. "I'm happy that she took off a little bit and maybe it got me started a little bit faster than what I normally would have done."

Paul competed with friend and runner-up Beckey Anderson and clipped her by just over five seconds.

Her seventh straight win at the sprints follows her 10k win at the Firecracker run.

But she puts this race above everything else.

"One of the most challenging things I've ever done," Paul said. "It really doesn't compare. The last 100 meters of this race, there's nothing comparable."

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0