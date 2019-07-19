Ed Froehlich isn’t the only one who is retiring from the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
That effervescent woman with the endless supply of energy and a photographic memory who has worked so efficiently behind the scenes may be even more eager than her boss to step aside.
Ellen Hermiston is ready to spend more time on the family farm and much more time with her four grandchildren.
“We’re just trying to slide out the door gracefully,’’ she said.
Hermiston has been part of the Bix since 1987 when she became the secretary for Froehlich’s State Farm insurance agency. Her previous job with Dairy Queen would have required her to move to Minneapolis, and she knew Froehlich through her sister-in-law, Colleen Hermiston, who was married to one of Froehlich’s closest friends, Bobby Lowe.
She started out working only three days a week, but within a few months she was full-time.
Invariably, Froehlich’s insurance work and his Bix dealings became intermingled so Hermiston began handling both.
“The work just kept showing up on my desk and I kept doing it,’’ she said. “I got more and more involved in everything.’’
For the past several years, she has had the title of operations director of the Bix 7.
“I’m in charge of nothing, but really do everything,” she once said.
When Froehlich was sidelined by heart valve surgery the month before the 2015 race, she became even more involved. She ended up overseeing all aspects of that year’s race.
She managed to get through that but has been looking forward to retiring ever since.
“I told (Froehlich) the other day ‘You know what I’m looking forward to? You not sending me a text at 11 o’clock at night or at 5:30 in the morning asking if I did something that I did three months ago,’’ she said.
Just as Froehlich has trained Michelle Juehring to be his replacement, Hermiston also has been working for two years to groom Laura Torgerud to fill her shoes.
“I think both Michelle and Laura are perfectly suited to their new roles,’’ Hermiston said. “Michelle is the outfront leader while Laura works behind the scenes. I think they’re going to do great.’’