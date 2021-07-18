Every-Bix quartet all planning to do the race again

Don Fish, Gary Fischer, Steve Clark and Ed Lillis all have lost a little bit physically since 1975.

Not that they were super athletes even then. All of them were among the 84 people — 81 men, 3 women — who ran in the very first Quad-City Times Bix 7 that year and none of them finished in the top half of the field.

But none of them has lost anything in terms of their competitive fire.

All four will be out on Brady Street Hill on Saturday morning to navigate the seven miles of hills in the Bix 7. They remain the only people to have entered and completed every Bix 7, and none of them is willing to give in to advancing age and drop out of the every-Bix club.

“Even if I have to walk the whole thing, I’m definitely still going to be there,’’ said Clark, who is now 74 and living in Streamwood, Ill., northwest of Chicago.

This tells you how important it is to these guys to keep their streak alive: Lillis is planning to do the race on crutches for the second time.

The 76-year-old Rock Island resident, a former high school track coach, needed to have both his hips replaced a few years ago. In 2019, he broke one of those hips and needed to have it replaced again.