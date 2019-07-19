As with almost every year, there are new aspects to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 this year.
The 45th annual race through the streets of Davenport, scheduled for Saturday, will include a celebration of the 40th and final year for race director Ed Froehlich; the debut of the First Responders Challenge, a competition among local police, fire and EMS personnel; a special 45th anniversary medal for everyone entering the race; and new parking options for runners and walkers.
Free shuttle service to and from remote parking sites will be provided for participants during both the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo at the Davenport RiverCenter on Friday and the actual race on Saturday. Free parking is available at NorthPark Mall in Davenport (northeast corner), SouthPark Mall in Moline (north of Dick’s and JC Penney’s) and the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf (east of the parking ramp).
Some of the most commonly asked questions about the Bix 7:
How can I enter the race?
The easiest way is to go to Bix7.com but paper applications also are available at various locations. Registrations also will be accepted in person at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo on Thursday and Friday at the Davenport RiverCenter. U.S. military personnel and reserves on active duty receive free entry into the race.
How long are these races?
The main Quad-City Times Bix 7 race is 7 miles and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix is just under 2 miles. For the Arconic's Jr. Bix 7, the distance varies. Ages 5 and under run 70 yards. Ages 6 and 7 run a half mile. Ages 8 to 12 run 7/10ths of a mile. Parents are allowed to run with their children in the 5-and-under age groups.
What do I get for registering?
Entrants in the Bix 7 and Quick Bix this year will receive a special medallion commemorating the race’s 45th anniversary. They also get a T-shirt, a commemorative poster, a yearly pin for running the race for the second, fifth, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th or 40th time, admission to the post-race party and a printable online certificate of participation with the official finish time and ranking. Entrants in the Jr. Bix 7 receive a T-shirt, a "victory'' medal and admission to the post-race party. The names of all runners in both races are printed in the Quad-City Times the following day.
Is there other Bix stuff I can buy?
Sure. Bix 7 44th anniversary performance shirts, available as men's T-shirts or women's tank tops, are available for $22 while supplies last. Out of town runners can purchase a souvenir package, including copies of the Friday, Saturday and Sunday editions of the Quad-City Times, for $10. Information on how to order those items is on the race application.
How does this race support our military?
In addition to offering free entry to active military personnel, entrants are invited to make $5 donations to the We Honor Veterans Program. You just need to check that box on the race application.
How can I find out my finishing time?
They will be online within hours after the race and will be printed in the Quad-City Times the day after the race.
What are age-group breakdowns?
Awards are given for both males and females in the following age groups: 15 and under, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, and 80 and over.
Can I be in the race if I am in a wheelchair?
Yes, wheelchairs are allowed in the race. Other wheeled devices, such as strollers and bicycles, are not.
Can I bring my child with me in the race?
For the safety of the runners, strollers are not allowed. Children who can walk can enter and children who are strapped to an adult or carried are permitted.
Are pets allowed?
No, pets are not allowed.
How do I participate in the costume contest?
KISS (101.3 FM) and Q106.5 will host a costume contest in the Quad-City Times parking lot following the race. For more information, go to KUUL.com.
How is the race timed?
Each runner and walker is issued a disposable timing chip called a D-tag. These chips are located on the race bib. To use it, peel the chip off the race bib and attach it to your shoe. These chips do not need to be collected after the race.
Where do I pick up my race packet?
At the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo in the South Hall of the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. Third Street. This also is where late registration will take place. Both packet pickup and registration are open Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a limited packet pickup from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
Where do I park?
There are three downtown parking ramps, as well as street parking. New this year will be free shuttle service for runners from remote sites to the fitness expo on Friday and the race on Saturday. Parking is available at NorthPark Mall in Davenport (northeast corner), SouthPark Mall in Moline (north of Dick’s and JC Penney’s) and the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf (east of the parking ramp).
Shuttles will run every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Friday drop-off site will at 300 Brady Street and on Saturday it will be at 4th and Gaines Street in the Scott County Administration parking lot.
Are there water stations along course?
Yes, there are seven.
What is the All-City Challenge?
It's a competition between the larger cities in the area, based on the finishing times of the five fastest men and women from each city. These times are divided by 10 to get the average time of all 10 runners from each city. The Scott County Regional Authority presents the traveling Nancy Kapheim Memorial Trophy to the winning city's mayor.
What are Gregg Newell and Eloise Caldwell Awards?
These are awards presented to the fastest male and female runners in the Bix from the Quad-Cities. The fastest male runner receives the Greg Newell Memorial Award, named after the only Quad-Cities runner to have won the race (in 1979). The fastest female runner receives the Eloise Caldwell Award, named for a former masters runner who was one of three women to run the inaugural race in 1975.
What is the High School Challenge?
It's a competition in which the top male and female high school-age runners from Iowa or Illinois to cross the finish line will earn $1,000 for their school's athletic programs.
What is the First Responders Challenge?
Teams of six runners each from Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Scott County (Iowa) and Rock Island County (Illinois) will compete to win prize Money for their municipalities in the Bix 7. The employees can be policemen, firemen or EMTs. The top prize is $3,000 with second place earning $1,500 and third place $500.
Is the race on television?
Yes, it is shown locally on KWQC (Ch. 6) and in other places around the world as part of a special network.
Is it too late to become a volunteer?
No. Volunteer chairman Jeff Bassman always is looking for more help. To offer your services, call the 24-hour Bix volunteer hotline at 563-383-5353 or go to Bix7.com
What if I have other questions?
Go to Bix7.com, send an e-mail to bix7@bix7.com or call 563-383-2489.