How can I enter the race?
The easiest way is to go to Bix7.com but paper applications also are available at various locations. Registrations also will be accepted in person at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo on Thursday and Friday at the Davenport RiverCenter. U.S. military personnel and reserves on active duty receive free entry into the race.
How long are these races?
The main Quad-City Times Bix 7 race is 7 miles and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix is just under 2 miles. For the Arconic's Jr. Bix 7, the distance varies. Ages 5 and under run 70 yards. Ages 6 and 7 run a half mile. Ages 8 to 12 run 7/10ths of a mile. Parents are allowed to run with their children in the 5-and-under age groups.
What do I get for registering?
Entrants in the Bix 7 and Quick Bix get a T-shirt, a commemorative poster, a yearly pin for running the race for the second, fifth, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th or 40th time, admission to the post-race party and a printable online certificate of participation with the official finish time and ranking. Entrants in the Jr. Bix 7 receive a T-shirt, a "victory'' medal and admission to the post-race party. The names of all runners in both races are printed in the Quad-City Times the following day.
Is there other Bix stuff I can buy?
Sure. Bix 7 44th anniversary performance shirts, available as men's T-shirts or women's tank tops, are available for $22 while supplies last. Out of town runners can purchase a souvenir package, including copies of the Friday, Saturday and Sunday editions of the Quad-City Times, for $10. Information on how to order those items is on the race application.
How does this race support our military?
In addition to offering free entry to active military personnel, entrants are invited to make $5 donations to the We Honor Veterans Program. You just need to check that box on the race application.
How can I find out my finishing time?
They will be online within hours after the race and will be printed in the Quad-City Times the day after the race.
What are age-group breakdowns?
Awards are given for both males and females in the following age groups: 15 and under, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, and 80 and over.
Can I be in the race if I am in a wheelchair?
Yes, wheelchairs are allowed in the race. Other wheeled devices, such as strollers and bicycles, are not.
Can I bring my child with me in the race?
For the safety of the runners, strollers are not allowed. Children who can walk can enter and children who are strapped to an adult or carried are permitted.
Are pets allowed?
No, pets are not allowed.
How do I participate in costume contest?
KISS (101.3 FM) and Q106.5 will host a costume contest in the Quad-City Times parking lot following the race. For more information, go to KUUL.com.
How is the race timed?
Each runner and walker is issued a disposable timing chip called a D-tag. These chips are located on the race bib. To use it, peel the chip off the race bib and attach it to your shoe. These chips do not need to be collected after the race.
Where do I pick up my race packet?
At the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo in the South Hall of the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. Third Street. This also is where late registration will take place. Both packet pickup and registration are open Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a limited packet pickup from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
Where do I park?
There are three downtown parking ramps, as well as street parking and the Modern Woodmen Park parking lot (which requires a longer walk).
Are there water stations along course?
Yes, there are seven.
What is the All-City Challenge?
It's a competition between the larger cities in the area, based on the finishing times of the five fastest men and women from each city. These times are divided by 10 to get the average time of all 10 runners from each city. The Scott County Regional Authority presents the traveling Nancy Kapheim Memorial Trophy to the winning city's mayor.
What are Gregg Newell and Eloise Caldwell Awards?
These are awards presented to the fastest male and female runners in the Bix from the Quad-Cities. The fastest male runner receives the Greg Newell Memorial Award, named after the only Quad-Cities runner to have won the race (in 1979). The fastest female runner receives the Eloise Caldwell Award, named for a former masters runner who was one of three women to run the inaugural race in 1975.
What is the High School Challenge?
It's a competition in which the top male and female high school-age runners from Iowa or Illinois to cross the finish line will earn $1,000 for their school's athletic programs. The sponsor is the Premier Buick GMC Dealers.
Is the race on television?
Yes, it is shown locally on KWQC (Ch. 6) and in other places around the world as part of a special network.
Is it too late to become a volunteer?
No. Volunteer chairman Jeff Bassman always is looking for more help. To offer your services, call the 24-hour Bix volunteer hotline at 563-383-5353 or go to Bix7.com
What if I have other questions?
Go to Bix7.com, send an e-mail to bix7@bix7.com or call 563-383-2489.