Matt Stevenson had his own cheering section Saturday as his two children waved their hand-made posters and his son let out a "Go Monkey!" yell.
"He calls him monkey because he does a great monkey impersonation," explained his wife Tammy Stevenson, who was cheering right alongside their kids, Lynsey and Ryan.
It was the fifth Quad-City Times Bix 7 for the LeClaire family.
"This is our favorite race by far — the numbers, the whole atmosphere and the fact it is in our hometown," his wife said. "There's nothing like this anywhere."
But typically, she said her husband and son make up "Team Stevenson" in other races. "Strollers are not allowed in this one, but every other race Matt pushes Ryan," she said.
Both the children have Spina Bifada and are in wheelchair strollers "but are doing great," their mom said.
Young Ryan showed his own running skilled as he got out his crutches and practiced his running on the sidewalk. He said Dad promised to run in their neighborhood with him after the race.
For 12-year-old Lynsey, the race is a good time. "We have a fun time watching people and finding people we know (running)."