Family promotes organ donation at the Quad-City Times Bix 7

Tom and Linda Hughes arrived on McClellan Boulevard at 6:15 a.m. Saturday to make sure they could reserve their usual spot for their large family to watch the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The Hughes' family gets together every year for the Bix, and they come from all over. The race is a chance to see family, and to promote organ donation through the Iowa Donor Network.

Tom said he and his wife have five family members who have been organ donors, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 96. The group wore matching T-shirts featuring a photo of Tom's sister, the late Mary Ellen Smith.

Smith used to run the Bix every year. Tom said his sister was killed several years ago in a pedestrian-truck crash. Upon her death, all of her organs were donated.

