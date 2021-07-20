Fauble hoping to write new chapter at Bix 7

Scott Fauble will be in the Quad-Cities to run in a little 7-mile race this weekend, but he admitted his preferred distance is a bit longer than that.
Fauble views himself as a marathoner.
In fact, he may be the only runner in the field for the 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7 who actually has written a book about the subject.
Fauble and his coach, Ben Rosario, co-authored "Inside a Marathon: An All-Access Pass to a Top-10 Finish at NYC," a 336-page book that they self-published in 2018 and was re-released by Amazon last year.
It details his preparation for the 2018 New York City Marathon, where Fauble recorded a seventh-place finish.
"It’s sort of the story of our build-up to the New York City Marathon from both of our perspectives," Fauble said. "Each chapter has every single mile in it, everything I did, all the training I did. And then it has Ben’s perspective on the week and my perspective on the week. It also has a ton of pictures."
Although Fauble did a great deal of writing at the University of Portland and Rosario actually was a journalism major in college, he admits it was "a lot of work.
"But I felt like it was something that I would have thought was really cool," he said. "I didn’t feel like that product existed in the marketplace. I thought it would be something that I would be really interested in doing and be proud of doing.
"I was a couple years out of college and I was ready to flex my mental muscles again and I had this idea so I just kind of ran with it."
The 29-year-old Fauble, who lives and trains in the running hotbed of Flagstaff, Ariz., has been a major factor on the U.S. running scene since he placed fourth in the U.S. Olympic Trials 10,000 meters in 2016.
At that time, he was just six years removed from having won two Colorado high school cross country championships, followed by a standout career at Portland.
In the years since then, he has assembled a long list of achievements, including a second-place finish in the 2017 Bix 7.
In addition to his top-10 placing at New York in 2018, he also was the top American finisher (seventh overall) in the 2019 Boston Marathon and was fourth in the Marathon Project in Chandler, Ariz., last December.
He missed out on his bid to make the 2021 Olympics when he finished a disappointing 12th in the marathon trials.
He did not attempt to make the team this time in the 10,000, which was won by Woody Kincaid, his old Portland teammate and good friend. Kincaid also made the U.S. team in the 5,000 meters, and Fauble’s high school classmate, Annie Kunz, is headed for Tokyo in the women’s heptathlon.
"I’m really happy for the two of them," Fauble said. "My Olympic effort is disappointing, of course, but it doesn’t take away any of the pride and the happiness I have for them."
Fauble will settle instead for a shot at winning the Bix 7 on Saturday. The field includes three runners who finished ahead of him in the Olympic marathon trials — Leonard Korir, Augustus Maiyo and Colin Bennie — along with Sam Chelanga, who won the Bix in 2017 when Fauble was second.
"I feel like physically I’m in a good spot," Fauble said. "Training has been going pretty well. I don’t have a ton of weeks under me but I’ve had some very positive workouts and I feel really strong. If I can go up there and really give myself a shot to win and hopefully finish a little bit higher than last time, I think that will be a good day.
"But I’m really just looking forward to racing again," he added, "and getting back to that level of normalcy that we had pre-pandemic."