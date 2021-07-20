Fauble hoping to write new chapter at Bix 7

"I was a couple years out of college and I was ready to flex my mental muscles again and I had this idea so I just kind of ran with it."

The 29-year-old Fauble, who lives and trains in the running hotbed of Flagstaff, Ariz., has been a major factor on the U.S. running scene since he placed fourth in the U.S. Olympic Trials 10,000 meters in 2016.

At that time, he was just six years removed from having won two Colorado high school cross country championships, followed by a standout career at Portland.

In the years since then, he has assembled a long list of achievements, including a second-place finish in the 2017 Bix 7.

In addition to his top-10 placing at New York in 2018, he also was the top American finisher (seventh overall) in the 2019 Boston Marathon and was fourth in the Marathon Project in Chandler, Ariz., last December.

He missed out on his bid to make the 2021 Olympics when he finished a disappointing 12th in the marathon trials.

He did not attempt to make the team this time in the 10,000, which was won by Woody Kincaid, his old Portland teammate and good friend. Kincaid also made the U.S. team in the 5,000 meters, and Fauble’s high school classmate, Annie Kunz, is headed for Tokyo in the women’s heptathlon.