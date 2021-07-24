 Skip to main content
Festival and feast: The Biz 7 post-race party
  • Updated
  • 0

Run or walk, there were plenty of post-Bix treats for the runners at the after-race party.

As they finished the Quad-City Times Bix 7, thousands packed the parking lot of the newspaper and the nearby street, where mounds of food and drinks awaited.

As they returned, the runners scooped up energy bars, snack cakes, chips and icy treats from Whitey's. Treats were stacked three and four and five deep on long tables. There was water and beer, thanks to Walmart and other sponsors.

"I did the Quick Bix and it was very hot out there and I am very thankful for all the food donations and obviously the beer," Dana Hammill, 46, of Davenport, said.

It was Halston Teague's second time running the Bix.

"This year seems like it was a little harder than it was last time," Teague, 36, said. "I'm a little tired but it feels good to be back out."

Careem Hunter talks about running the Bix.

Soon, thousands packed the party, with hints of sun screen, sweat and beer in the air as runners brushed past each other. They danced. They chatted, laughed, or, in some cases, sat or sprawled.

Runner and cyclist talks about his choice of apparel after the race.

Kevin Tomsha of Bettendorf, who also had a beer in hand, said he was feeling pretty good about his experience and happy with his effort, though he wished it could have been a little faster.

"I feel accomplished," said Tomsha, 26, who has run the race twice. "The conditions were tough today. I started really fast. I had a great first half of the race. That McClellan Heights hill was a tough hill and on the way back is grueling."

Kevin Tomsha talks about running the Bix 7

He said he was feeling pretty pumped up on the home stretch of the run.

"I gave it my all and I'm feeling good, feeling accomplished and looking to enjoy the rest of the day," Tomsha said.

