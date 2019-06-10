Flooding in the vicinity of the starting point for the Bix at Six training runs has forced the cancellation of the first scheduled training run for the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.
The run scheduled for this Thursday has been cancelled, Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring announced Monday.
“With the water in some areas and the clean up going on downtown right now, working with the City of Davenport we have made the decision to cancel this week’s Bix at Six,’’ Juehring said. “The plan now is to come back on June 20 and get back on schedule.’’
The training runs typically begin at the intersection of East Fourth Street and LeClaire Street in downtown Davenport, an area that is seeing additional traffic because of the closure of River Drive and East Third Street in the vicinity.
“We will have the volunteers and police in place for the Bix at Six as usual beginning on the 20th and we’ll be ready to go starting then,’’ Juehring said.
Additional Bix at Six training runs are scheduled for June 27 and July 11 this year, each beginning at 6 p.m. There will be no Bix at Six on July 4 because of the Independence Day holiday.
In addition to the first Bix at Six, the first Brady Street Sprint Time Trials will also be held on June 20.
Those one-quarter mile trials are scheduled for June 20, 27 and July 11 starting at 7 p.m. Sign-up for the sprint time trials takes place at the starting line at East Fifth Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Competition in the sprint trials, which precede a July 26 finals held on Brady Street, includes men’s and women’s open divisions for competitors age 29 and under, 39 and under and 40 and over as well as boys and girls high school relays.