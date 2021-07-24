Fluke injury leads PV grad Meyers to win Quick Bix

A minor injury during his warm-up run led to Pleasant Valley High School grad Jack Meyers opting to run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix instead of the full Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday morning.
Meyers, who wrapped up his freshman year running at Wartburg College, won the two-mile race in 10 minutes, 41 seconds. Justin Kuffler was the runner-up in 11:47.
Meyers tripped on a wire sidewalk barrier when cutting across the road during his warm-up with a friend, scraping his knee and landing with all his weight on his wrist to catch himself. With the tendons in his arm still aching during his running motion, he figured the shorter jaunt would be better.
“I was like, I’ll finish something at least,” the 19-year-old said. “They put some ACE bandage on it and I’m fine now.”
Meyers runs cross country and track at Wartburg and prefers to run longer races, so he was disappointed not to be able to run the full seven miles.
“It’s a bummer not to be able to do the full Bix, but there’s always next year,” he said.
Catching up with friends and fellow runners from high school offset the small accident. Leading and winning a race didn’t hurt, either.
“It’s kind of a pick-me-up. Like yeah, my wrist hurts a bunch, but I feel cool right now, people are cheering for me,” he said. “I always like coming back to the hometown races, like the Firecracker and Bix. It’s nice to see old friends especially.”
He finished fifth in the Firecracker Run 10k on July 4 with a time of 35:52. Meyers heads back to school in mid-August, so he hopes to squeeze in another local race before that.
“Especially after today, I definitely want to get one last road race under my belt before I go back to college,” he said.
Annie Needs was the top female finisher in the Quick Bix and finished third overall in 12:10. The 22-year-old Peru, Ill., native recently wrapped up her college running career at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich. She ran with another recently graduated teammate, Kelli Laube, who was the female runner-up in 12:52.
Needs has run the Bix 7 in the past with her college team. Her mom, Barb, went to Palmer College in Davenport.
“We figured since we graduated, we would do the more fun and shorter two-mile Quick Bix,” Needs said. “The plan was to have as much fun as possible, and to run hard while doing it.
“The Bix is always just a big party, so it was fun to have the hype of it all and just to be a part of the atmosphere,” she said.