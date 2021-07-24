Fluke injury leads PV grad Meyers to win Quick Bix

A minor injury during his warm-up run led to Pleasant Valley High School grad Jack Meyers opting to run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix instead of the full Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday morning.

Meyers, who wrapped up his freshman year running at Wartburg College, won the two-mile race in 10 minutes, 41 seconds. Justin Kuffler was the runner-up in 11:47.

Meyers tripped on a wire sidewalk barrier when cutting across the road during his warm-up with a friend, scraping his knee and landing with all his weight on his wrist to catch himself. With the tendons in his arm still aching during his running motion, he figured the shorter jaunt would be better.

“I was like, I’ll finish something at least,” the 19-year-old said. “They put some ACE bandage on it and I’m fine now.”

Meyers runs cross country and track at Wartburg and prefers to run longer races, so he was disappointed not to be able to run the full seven miles.

“It’s a bummer not to be able to do the full Bix, but there’s always next year,” he said.

Catching up with friends and fellow runners from high school offset the small accident. Leading and winning a race didn’t hurt, either.