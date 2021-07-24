For runners, Bix a return to normalcy

For competitors in Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7, it felt like old times on the seven-mile course through the streets of Davenport.

And that in itself felt great.

Frank Lara, who led his first-ever Bix 7 for the first six miles, joined long-time Bix 7 participants Bryan Glass and Dan Lawson in appreciating the energy and enthusiasm the crowds brought to the race.

“This was the first time in a long time that things have felt like they used to,’’ Lara said. “The people along the course, the music, you could feel the way the community embraces this this race.’’

As more races return to in-person competition after going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, crowds are slowly returning to line the course as well.

An Aledo native and two-time Bix 7 men’s masters champion, Lawson welcomed a little noise along the course.

“It felt like a Bix again,’’ Lawson said.

Glass, a Geneseo native who won the men’s masters division, said Saturday was the first time since running the Bix 7 in 2019 that he competed in a race where there were noticeable crowds along the course.