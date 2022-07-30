Former Augie runner Lovejoy takes Quick Bix

Former Augustana College runner Brian Lovejoy had a successful debut in Saturday morning’s Prairie Farms Quick Bix.

The 28-year-old Evanston, Ill., resident ran the 2-mile course in 10 minutes, 55 seconds outpacing runner-up Nick Murray of Bettendorf (11:43). Bettendorf High School grad Haley Humphrey was the top female finisher in 12:16.

Lovejoy said he isn’t quite in shape to run the full Quad-City Times Bix 7, so the shorter, more festive race starting on Brady Street provided a realistic alternative and a chance to return to the area and reconnect with old friends.

“I was just like, OK, I’ll do the Quick Bix and still be a part of this really great race,” he said.

The Bix weekend gave him a chance to catch up with others in the running community, including friends from the local Running Wild Elite team.

“A lot of those guys I went to school with, some of them I worked with at Running Wild,” he said. "It’s really great to see what they’ve been able to pull together as a team."

Attending grad school at Northwestern makes finding time for training more difficult, but Lovejoy said that he finds time when he’s able. The Mt. Carmel High School grad graduated from Augie in 2016.

He said the shorter race is a perfect option for someone like him.

“It’s very cool for everyone that maybe wants to be a part of it but doesn’t want to run the seven miles or wants to walk but be able to be on the course the whole time,” he said. “It’s really nice.”

Being the first one to break the tape in downtown Davenport was satisfying for Lovejoy.

“It’s always really exciting, even when it wasn’t exactly something I expected,” he said. “Especially coming off injury and that kind of thing to be able to say that I’m coming back and I’ll be able to train so that next year I can do the full one. I won’t win that one, though.”

The milder conditions this year also made navigating the course a bit easier. The temperature at the start of the race was 67 degrees with a humidity of 86%.

“Last year was really, really hot,” he said. “My first year was 2013 when it was like the coldest it’s ever been, and then every year after that it’s been brutal, so it’s been really nice.”

Chicago’s Ismael Rubiano took third overall in 11:47. Galesburg’s Ellie Pinzarrone was the female runner-up in 12:52 and 12-year-old Emalyn Millar of Aledo was third (12:54).