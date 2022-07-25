Former champs, Olympians and more highlight Quad-City Times Bix 7 men's elite field

Former Bix champions, Olympians and All-Americans highlight this year's Quad City Times Bix 7 men's elite field.

With more than 25 years of age separating some of the runners in the race, elite athlete coordinator John Tope is excited about the field that will hit the streets of Davenport on Saturday morning.

"I like to have a good mixture, I think you need to have some solid names that have run here before, that people can recognize," Tope said. "Then you want to have some fresh faces so there's a chance for people to develop, and some of those young people become the ones that when people see them in a few years they'll remember he ran here."

The first man to watch is certainly Leonard Korir. No stranger to the race, the defending Bix 7 champion is vying for his fourth title in Davenport, which would put him one behind the all-time record, a feat accomplished by John Korir, who is not related.

"He's a three-time champion, it's his favorite race and he definitely has figured out exactly how to run this course," Tope said. "I think he likes the course, he likes that it goes through the neighborhoods, it just seems to kind of hit his strengths pretty well."

Korir, who finished 14th in the 10,000 at the 2016 Olympics, is one of several runners who have competed in the Games.

At 45, Abdi Abdirahman is the oldest men's elite runner in the field, but has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years. He is coming off his fifth Olympics when he participated in the 2020 Tokyo Games, finishing 41st in the marathon.

Abdirahman — who finished second at the Bix 20 years ago — has also written a book, "Abdi's World: The Black Cactus on Life, Running and Fun," and will be signing copies from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Friday's expo.

"The guy's been pretty amazing, to do five Olympics is pretty impressive," Tope said. "That's another guy who knows his own strengths and weaknesses and that's a big part of it, knowing yourself well enough and knowing the course where you know where you can take advantage of your strengths and where you can hide your weaknesses a little bit."

Australian Patrick Tiernan, who participated in the 2016 and 2020 Games, is also in the field.

Contrasting Abdirahman's age, Kenyan Reuben Misop is the youngest runner in the field at 19. He was third at this year's Cooper River Bridge 10K and fourth at the Crescent City Classic 10K.

"Reuben was interesting, he's got some pretty good times for being 19," Tope said. "Then you look at what he's run in 2022 and in 2021, he's got some solid credentials there. I'm excited to see him in the field."

Along with Misop, 22-year-old countryman Simon Kimunge is one of several runners making their Bix debut after he won the Subaru 4-mile Chase in Buffalo on July 15.

And there are plenty of runners who have enjoyed standout college careers. Wesley Kiptoo is Iowa State University's record holder in the 10,000 meters, Kenyan Stephen Sambu was a nine-time NCAA All-American at the University of Arizona and Moroccan Zouhain Talbi won the 5,000 for Oklahoma City University at this year's NAIA Championships.

With 11 of 17 runners under the age of 30, Tope believes this year's men's elite competition could be wide open.

"I think it has the potential to," Tope said. "You've got some young legs and you mix it in with the veterans, I think there's some real possibilities."