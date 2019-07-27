Ron Jacobsmeier and Sue Rudiger of Dubuque were “volunteered” to work the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race by her brother, a member of the race committee. At their second Bix 7 race they stood at Hillcrest and McClellan calling out the running time on a loudspeaker with a stopwatch in hand. Jacobsmeier said, “we’re former runners and this is fun to watch.”
