Former runner supports friends from the sidelines during the Quad-City Times Bix 7
Former runner supports friends from the sidelines during the Quad-City Times Bix 7

Dale Keppy no longer runs the Quad-City Times Bix 7, but he was on the sidelines cheering runners on.

Every few minutes Dale Keppy broke into cheers as another runner he knew raced by during the Quad City Times Bix 7 on Saturday.

Keppy said he stopped running 15 years ago, because it just stopped being as fun as it used to be. But he's kept in touch with his friends from his old running club and he comes out to support them. 

"They're working hard, aren't they?" Keppy said.

