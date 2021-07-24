Former runner supports friends from the sidelines during the Quad-City Times Bix 7

Every few minutes Dale Keppy broke into cheers as another runner he knew raced by during the Quad City Times Bix 7 on Saturday.
Keppy said he stopped running 15 years ago, because it just stopped being as fun as it used to be. But he's kept in touch with his friends from his old running club and he comes out to support them.
"They're working hard, aren't they?" Keppy said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today