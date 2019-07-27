For Ed Froehlich, the running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was like every other race day that proceeded it.
The fact that the 45th annual race marked his final race as race director was not evident by his actions as he performed all his pre-race, race and post-race duties — consulting with his successor Michelle Juehring, worrying about the smallest details and thinking of changes "for next year" out loud.
But for a sea of committee chairs, volunteers, runners, walkers and spectators, the finality of his 40-year run as director was front and center. Throughout the morning, friends and trusted companions flocked to him to shake his hand, hug him, wish him luck or thank him for the memories. And no one missed their chance to grab a race day selfie or photograph with him.