Heir to Bix leadership is running on excitement
Ed Froehlich sure can pick 'em.
There's only one problem with the person he chose to replace him as race director for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 when he retires in 2020: She won't be able to run it anymore.
Other than that, Michelle Burnett Juehring is an ideal heir.
Everybody knows there's a whole lot more to being a race director than holding the tape at the finish line. After all, it's a full-time, year-round job. But few people know exactly what goes into the planning for a race the size of the Bix.
Juehring hopes to be among the few who know it all by this time next year. The year after that, she's in charge.
When she ran/walked the Bix last year, she had no idea it would be her last race. But you can't run the show and the race.
"I was hoping he would ask me to replace Ellen (Hermiston, Bix's director of operations, who also is retiring)," Juehring said. "When he asked me to be the race director, I did not speak.
"This is a dream come true, and it wasn't even on my list. It still gives me goosebumps. I can put my OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) to full use."
She isn't joking.
One of five assistant race directors for 15 years, Juehring has spent five years as Expo Director, making sure the packet pickup and related festivities at the RiverCenter go smoothly. The planning requires considerable attention to detail, which is one of her strong suits.
To make sure the giant informational banners are hung correctly, for instance, she takes pictures every year to use as reference in subsequent years. She makes lists and charts and produces Excel spreadsheets to make sure she doesn't miss any details and stays on schedule.
In addition to her graduate degree in sports administration (she moved to the Quad-Cities in 1996 to work for the Thunder basketball franchise) and her 15 years with the Bix, Juehring brings expertise to the job that she earned someplace unlikely — at church.
When she was chosen to replace Froehlich, Juehring quit her job as director of children's ministries at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. There, she honed her skills at finding order amid chaos. Among other things, she was in charge of the church's vacation bible school, which drew hundreds of children and dozens of parents. And she sees parallels in learning to hold it all together.
"In this case (Bix), the runners are the children, and the volunteers are the parents," she said. "You have to keep track of 'em all. The race is like bible school times ten, but that's fine."
And "that's fine" is very much Juehring's approach to leadership. She operates with a combination of dedication to mission and eagerness to please. And both are peppered strongly with an oddly contagious enthusiasm.
"In my time directing the Expo, I've always thought it was important to create a really positive environment and experience," she said. "I pick music that's really up. You spend 10 or 15 minutes in here, and I want you tapping your toes when you leave. That can carry you forward."
To give the new gig plenty of attention, Juehring is up each morning before 5 a.m. Her morning workout is "kind of date time with my husband," because she vanishes into race duties for the remainder of most days and some nights.
She leaves snacks on each table for the Expo vendors, because many have traveled to the RiverCenter, and her instinct is to feed them.
As she tied up her Expo duties, the remainder of the week, including race day, was to be devoted to shadowing Froehlich with an eye toward detail. Though she doesn't plan to do things precisely the way he has done things for nearly 40 years of Bix, Juehring plans to have a full understanding of his strategy by 2020.
"Every day, something is new," she said. "Sometimes its something new every hour. It's exciting new; not scary new. I keep reminding myself: It's OK. Ed is still here."
But Juehring is suffering no shortage of supporters.
"I have to say: I think Michelle is the perfect fit," said Laurie McGrath, a longtime Bix volunteer who will take over Juehring's role as expo director. "I think this is just the path you were meant to be on."
But Jeuhring said she needs another year of observation to be fully ready to lead.
"The retirement announcement was made in December," she said. "Once you have it under your belt — the full chronology — then you can make decisions. Until then, I'm all eyes, ears and 100 percent hands-on."
