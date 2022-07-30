High schoolers repeat at Bix; PV's Boleyn is top female, Plainfield's Burns top male

Run it back.

Pleasant Valley High School incoming sophomore Grace Boleyn repeated as the top female high schooler in Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 and cut minutes off her time in the process.

Boleyn shaved 20 seconds per mile off her pace from last year to cross the finish line at 44 minutes and 30 seconds. The 15-year-old cut more than two minutes off of her time to finish as the fastest Quad-City female.

Plainfield North High School’s Oliver Burns won the male high school competition for the second year in a row with a time of 36 minutes, 38 seconds, which was good for 35th overall.

Boleyn needed a trip to the medical tent last year after scorching weather conditions greeted her first ever Bix 7, but she crossed the line this year with a smile on her face.

“Last year was my first Bix so I was just testing the waters a little bit, wanting to have fun with it,” Boleyn said. “And it went really well even though I ended up in the medical tent. But this year, I came out and wanted to repeat. There was another girl (Kelsey Allbaugh) and she was crazy fast. We worked together and she pushed me and it ended up cutting minutes off of my time. It was crazy.”

The Pleasant Valley runner was neck and neck with Allbaugh with a little under three miles to go, but broke free on the downhill stretch.

“It’s pretty chaotic on the way out, but then you start to find out who you are racing against with two and a half miles left,” Boleyn said. “That’s when (Allbaugh) and I were taking turns leading one other. She would jump ahead for five seconds and then I would jump ahead for five seconds. But down the hill I tried to use my momentum to make a gap between myself and anyone behind me.”

And she did. Boleyn captured her second straight female high schooler Bix 7 medal and earned another $1,000 check for her school.

“I’m just really excited,” Boleyn said. “I knew the weather was going to be fantastic. There was no wind and it was way cooler than last year so I came in with the mindset that I would take this opportunity and see what I could do with it. I’m stoked.”

Burns also went back-to-back as the top male high school athlete by cutting 1:11 off of last year's finish time.

The senior-to-be said he had no idea where he was in relation to other high schoolers during the race, but knew that he wanted the crown for the second straight year.

“I didn’t really know where because coming out it was a mess,” Burns said. “Last year I came into it looking to have fun, where I place is where I would place, but I ended up winning. So this year I was going into it super, super nervous. I didn’t know if I would get it again or not.”

Part of that reason is because Burns said he wasn’t as confident he could do it before the race. He hadn’t felt his training was up to his standard compared to last summer and it wasn’t until he stepped on Brady Street that it all changed.

“My training was scary because I don’t feel I was where I was last year at this time,” Burns said. “I have not been feeling great. But this morning when I got the singlet on, got the shoes on and stepped onto the line – everything changed.

“And that’s what I was thinking yesterday. I knew once I put the uniform on my mindset would be completely different. And it was. I just said ‘Let’s go’ and did it.”

The 17-year-old admitted it wasn’t all easy, though. The seven-mile course features its fair share of uphill climbs and the final stretch can also be daunting.

“The hardest part were those final two miles,” Burns said. “It was all uphill until that final turn to Brady Street and I was like, ‘This is going to be rough.’ But once I got to the downhill, I was cruising down. The finish looked really far down Brady, but I did it.”

Neither Boleyn nor Burns said they were surprised at winning once again. They had both come into the event looking to find themselves back on the award stage.

“My goal is to win any race I run,” Burns said. “This year I was able to do it again.”