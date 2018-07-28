Zach Hird had no problem getting in the spirit of things at Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Participating in the race is a family tradition and as the race’s 44th running celebrated the “year of the family,’’ the Rock Island native upheld one other family tradition.
Hird joined brothers Nathaniel and Tim as winners of the Gregg Newell Award, presented since 2009 to the fastest male from the Quad-Cities in the seven-mile race through the streets of Davenport.
“It means a lot to accomplish something that my other brothers have achieved,’’ Hird said. “Running has always been a big thing in our family and the Bix has been a big part of our summers for as long as I can remember.’’
Zach Hird, a Rock Island Alleman graduate preparing for his senior season in cross country and indoor track and field at North Central College, finished 16th in the men’s field Saturday.
Currently logging 90 miles each week as he prepares for the start of the cross country season, Hird completed the Bix 7 course in 35 minutes, 39 seconds.
The effort means that all four Hird brothers have now recorded top-25 finishes at the Bix 7.
“That’s a pretty special thing,’’ he said. “We call it Bix-mas around our house,’’ Hird said. “We’ve all come home from college to run the Bix and we usually bring a lot of teammates with us. We take a group picture every year. The first time, it was five or six guys. This year, there were 35 of us, all having a great time.’’
Zach HIrd believes his success this year began before he stepped across the starting line at the intersection of Brady and Fourth streets in downtown Davenport.
“I’ve run this race so many times but this was probably the smartest Bix I’ve run,’’ he said. “I feel like I did a better job of pacing myself at the start and that helped me as I got deeper into the race. It was something I tried and it worked out well for me.’’
That gave him a chance to add to the family hardware collection, earning a mounted brass coronet trophy to call his own.
In the 10-year history of the award, a Hird brother has won it five times.
Nathaniel Hird won the inaugural Gregg Newell Award in 2009 and Tim Hird earned it with his Bix 7 efforts in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
“My older brother Nick probably would have won the award, too, but they didn’t have it back when he was in college,’’ Zach Hird said, referencing his 34-year-old brother who finished 32nd overall Saturday.
“To join my brothers in finishing in the top 25 in this race at some point in time, to run as well as I did, and to win this award, it’s a pretty cool thing.’’
Karson Sommer of Bettendorf, a junior at Iowa from Pleasant Valley, was the second-fastest male from the Quad-Cities in this year’s field. He finished 13 seconds behind Hird and was 20th overall.
The Gregg Newell Award honors the only Quad-Cities resident to win the Bix 7, winning the 1979 race following a standout career at Davenport Central High School and the University of Iowa.
Newell died 10 years after winning the Bix 7, prompting race officials to retire bib number five in memory of the fifth Bix 7 champion.