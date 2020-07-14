Hobbled Juehring will do his Bix a mile at a time

"There’s a real interesting hill there," Juehring said. "I can do that a bunch of times and get a really hard workout for about an hour-and-a-half. That’s my thing."

He can ride a bike all day. He just can’t walk very well.

He first started noticing that a few years ago.

"I don’t have the ability to walk on my toes anymore," he said. "It’s something that just kind of crept up on me because I have had no numbness, no radiating pain. Once it started, it moved on pretty quick. So walking is not a good thing. It’s not easy for me.

"You would never know. I can ride my bike really well and do other things really well. Walking a mile is a good workout for me, not because of my lungs or my legs but my feet just don’t push off very well."

Juehring considered undergoing surgery for the problem but there was no guarantee it would help and it was almost guaranteed to give him back pain that he doesn’t have now. He decided it was something he would just live with.

It meant not being able to do the Bix 7 anymore but now, for one year at least, that has become possible.

"The good thing about the virtual is that it allows people like me, who would not be able to walk or run the race, to do it because now I can do seven one-mile increments," he said. "That’s how I’m going to do it. But the point is, I’m going to do it. The opportunity became available and this old athlete is going to do it."

