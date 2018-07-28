A 20-degree difference in race-time temperatures for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 may be felt most profoundly at the medical tent, just past the finish line.
The thermometer hovered around 80 degrees when the starter pistol was fired on Brady Street in 2011. And it showed. More than 100 runners were treated that year by the cast of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other volunteers, mostly from Genesis Health System, who turn a tent at 3rd and LeClaire streets into a curbside emergency room.
For the 44th running of the Bix 7 on Saturday, only a dozen overheated runners were guided into the medical tent about an hour after the start, which went off just above 60 degrees. At about 11 a.m., a total of 26 runners had been treated, and one was transported off the course to the hospital.
Though low patient numbers are regarded a good thing, emergency medical crews have yet to put a recent addition to their mini-hospital campus to the test.
In 2012, an air-conditioned specialty tent was added to the medical arsenal. With six large cots, advanced supplies and equipment, the MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) tent has seen little action since it arrived next to the open-air emergency room.
"It would make a huge difference in a really hot year," said Craig Cooper, a spokesman for Genesis.
"A lot of time, we put ICU (intensive-care unit) nurses in here, because they (runners) are the sickest of the sick that are treated in here," added Adam Haut, emergency department manager.
Regardless how mild or menacing the weather on Bix 7 morning, more than 100 trained volunteers staff the pair of impromptu clinics.
"As far as supplies go, we have basically anything you could think of," Cooper said. "We do lots of blood-pressure readings, and we administer lots of saline. We are well-equipped with all the necessary IV stuff, because getting runners hydrated is how we improve their condition right away."
Wheeled storage carts that stand six feet high are packed with supplies, which are labeled: IV catheter; gauze; sponges; sharps.
The seven physicians who loaned out their expertise on Saturday included Dr. Ed Motto, who has been volunteering in the medical tent for 38 years.
As Haut stood on a chair to make announcements to the medical crew, Motto's loyal longevity drew applause.
"This is always one of the bright spots of the year," Haut said to the crowd that surrounded cots borrowed from the Red Cross. "It's just awesome each and every year to see so many dedicated to doing the right thing.
"Pray God we don't need to us it, but we have disaster stuff in the back — tourniquets and so forth."
About 40 minutes after the firing of the starter pistol, a team of Genesis nurses flanked the finish line, looking for telltale signs of trouble, such as staggering, nausea, poor coloring and runners who weren't sweating.
Putting an arm around one exhausted runner, a nurse asked, "Are you OK? Do you need help?"
The runner straightened up, waved one hand and said, "I'm just tired. But I'm glad you're here."