'It was a natural choice:' Race car driver Brian Harris takes over as Bix 7 pace car driver

Harris will take over the pace car position from the late Donny Wachal, who died from complications due to COVID-19 in April 2020.

Wachal was friends with Harris' parents, and took him to some races when he was younger. As Harris dove into racing Wachal was always a big supporter, sponsoring his father's team and cars he's driven. Wachal owned bar/restaurant The Filling Station.

Harris said he's honored to step into the role of the man he so admired.

"He was a stand-up guy," Harris said.

Race director Michelle Juehring said Harris’ experience with both driving and the Bix made him the ideal candidate to drive the pace car, and his connection to Wachal made this decision mean even more.

“It was a natural choice,” Juehring said.

Former race director Ed Froehlich said there won't be a memorial for Wachal at the race, as so many people have helped with the Bix that could be recognized that it's impossible to single every one out.

Racing has placed Harris in plenty of stressful situations, so he's not worried about driving the pace car. He'll be concentrating on the racers, the crowds and the officials, with another person in the passenger seat to serve as a second pair of eyes.