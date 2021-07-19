"It's a gift to the community': Heights of the Era brings music of Bix Beiderbecke's time to Quad-City Times Bix 7

Picture it: A giant stage backed up against trees on the north side of Lindsay Park, elevating acts that pour out music styles from a century gone by. The grounds filled with spectators, listening to music, playing games, popping in and out of the Village of East Davenport. A museum erected opposite the stage to encourage people to learn about Bix Beiderbecke, the park, the village, and those who helped put this event on.

Providing a backdrop to this celebration is the Mississippi River, peeking between the trees.

This is the vision organizer Michelle Russell hopes to bring into existence with the Heights of the Era, an event bringing the music of Bix Beiderbecke's time back to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.

Heights of the Era will add music to race weekend For several decades, vintage jazz music was a big part of the same weekend as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.

Heights of the Era will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 24, the day of the Bix 7. It will begin at the racecourse turnaround, and then move at 9:50 a.m. to Lindsay Park, where people can congregate for the rest of the day and into the night. It is free to the public.

"It's a gift to the community after 2020, which was like a year of loss for a lot of people and a year of stress for everybody," Russell said.

To mark one month until the festival, Heights of the Era will hold a pre-event, called Friday Afternoon Club, this Friday at Lindsay Park.