Robert Beverlin had a challenge for his twin 12-year-old boys, Keith and Heath.
The two boys would run their first, and only, race in the 21st annual Arconic Jr. Bix 7, and the winner between the two would get $20 from dad.
Long before their race began Friday night on the streets around the Quad-City Times in downtown Davenport, the two boys were in the process of punching each other. During some of the horseplay, Heath broke his glasses.
“I plan on winning the $20,” Heath said. “I play mean.”
Robert Beverlin had his hands full with the youngest of his seven children.
“They’re always doing this,” he said of his sons' horseplay.
The Beverlin twins were among the approximately 1,950 children who signed up for this year’s Jr. Bix.
Bentley Meisch, 6, and Breightyn Meish, 5, had their grandparents, Bill and Sheila Meisch of Davenport, sign them up.
“This is her third race and it’s his fourth,” Sheila Meisch said of the number of times the children have participated in Jr. Bix. “They love to run.”
The children also love to run around with their grandparents while they are walking in the neighborhood. “It gets the energy out of them,” Sheila Meisch said with a bit of a wink in her eye.
In addition to the heats that began with crawlers and extended through 12-year-olds, there was a parking lot full of food — including hot dogs, pop and Whitey's popsicles. There also were postrace games and other activities. All finishers received T-shirts and medals.
John Riches, spokesman for Arconic, looked over the crowds and was happy with how many people showed up this year.
“The weather is perfect,” Riches said. “The crowd is bigger this year than last. The weather may not be the only reason, but it is very nice out.”
The high temperature Friday reached 80 degrees at 2:28 p.m. Friday and began falling after that. A light wind out of the northwest insured a comfortable run for all.
Josephine “Joey” Peiffer, 6, of Davenport, moved over to the big girl races on 4th Street this year. She was with the younger kids last year on 3rd Street.
“I do like running,” Joey said as she showed off her medal and got her bib signed by running legend Bill Rodgers who was signing autographs for the kids and adults at the event.
Latasia Green, 9, of Moline, ran her first Jr. Bix. “I do enjoy running,” Latasia said. “This was fun. I plan on running when I get to high school.”
The pedigree for Green is there. Her grandfather is the Rev. Jerome Green, 63, of Davenport, who in 1972 and 1973 was state track champion at Davenport Central High School.
As the 12-year-old boys got ready to run, Keith and Heath Beverlin continued to talk smack and harass one another.
At the starting line, things calmed down. When the horn sounded, the crowd was off, with Keith taking the lead immediately.
Soon, Keith was on his way back and over the finish line.
“He wins the $20,” Robert Beverlin said.
072718-JrBIX-AA-001
Sammy Ragsdale, 4, of Bettendorf takes his medal off while his mom, Jessica, and grandpa, William Martin, congratulate him during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-002
Brynn Schroeder, 4, of Cedar Rapids takes off from the start of the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-003
Camden Weeks, 5, of Davenport cools off running through a mister during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-004
Nora Bucy, 3, of Davenport sets on a barrier watching kids run during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-005
Nine-month old Lily Houser of Orion smiles as her mom, Valerie, picks her up during the crawler's race during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-006
Lexi Cousssens, 4, of Davenport runs during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-007
Zariah Lara, 3, smiles as she's held by her dad, Miguel, before running the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-008
Graycen Bauer, 2, of Davenport runs with her dad, Greg, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-009
William Martin of Bettendorf congratulates his grandson, Sammy Ragsdale, 4, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-010
Jayce Radetzki, 1, of Davenport gets back up after a fall with help from his dad, Douglas, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-011
Hope Kuberski, 2, of LeClaire runs through a mister to cool off during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-012
Jayce Radetzki, 1, of Davenport gets a medal after running with his dad, Douglas, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-013
Emma Elm, 2, of Davenport gets a medal after running the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-014
Emma Elm, 2, of Davenport runs during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-015
Jordan Drane of Davenport runs with Nora, 1.5, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-016
Logan Cherrington, 2, of Moline runs during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-017
Zariah Lara, 3, of Moline waves to her mom as her dad, Miguel, holds her during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-018
Taelyn Hayes, 3, runs during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-019
Malaysia Chambers, 2, of Davenport gets a medal after running with Tiara Tracy during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-020
Emma Elm, 2, of Davenport high fives her dad, Ben, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-021
Skylar Winston, 2, of Davenport runs during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-022
Morgan and Emily Hauschild sing the national anthem during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-023
Graycen Bauer, 2, of Davenport gets a medal after running with her dad, Greg, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-024
Jayce Radetzki, 1, of Davenport runs with his dad, Douglas, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-025
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-026
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-027
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-028
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-029
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-030
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-031
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-032
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-033
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-034
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-035
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-036
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-037
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-038
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-039
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-040
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-041
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-042
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-043
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-044
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-045
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-046
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-047
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-048
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-049
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-050
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-051
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-052
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-053
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-054
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBIX-AA-055
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-001
Scenes before the first race of the 21st annual Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-004
Landon Krueger, 6, of LeClaire, gets ready to run during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-006
Xzavier Morgan looks over at Cael Angerer, both 6 and from Davenport as they head for the finish line during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-009
Jess Scadden of Bettendorf and Nikki Frett of Cary, Illinois cheer the kids on to the finish in the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-010
Olive Dokolas 6 of Moline holds the hand of another runner as they approach the finish line during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-011
Baig Ibraheem (L) of Bettendorf looks over at Kenzen Holland of West Branch, both 7, as they race for the finish line during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-012
Madilyn Uker, 7 of Bettendorf holds her side as she runs in pain during her race in the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-013
Bailey Booth, 7, of Muscatine, hits her stride during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-014
The shadow of Mason Ramirez 7 of Davenport runs in front of him during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-015
Katie Moore 7 of Davenport rolls to the finish line during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-016
Paul Owen 8, of Bettendorf strives for the finish line during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-021
Briana Wren 6 of Davenport talks with her mom Tracy about the racers during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-023
Bryce Elliott 9, of East Moline slaps hands along the route during his race in the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-024
Ada Kaplan 10 of Davenport rounds the last turn of her race during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
072718-JrBix-JS-037
Robert Beverlin of Davenport tries to give his son Heath, 12, a hand slap during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davenport, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Beckham Adamson, 1, and Sawyer Adamson, 3, both of Andalusia, eat popsicles during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Heather Whiting, of Hampton, juggles her three year old twin sons Luke, left, and Levi, duirng the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Brian Deines carries his daughter, Rose, 6, both of Le Claire, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Gabe Coussens, of Davenport, carries his daughter Carlie, 1, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Kobe Willits, 13, and his brother Tyler Willits, 10, of Davenport, eat popsicles duirng the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Michael McReynolds, 4, of Davenport, sits below a barrier during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Zoe Wainewright, 10, of Davenport, plays in the cool station during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Broxton Hill, 9, of Council Bluffs, eats a snack during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Audi Leingang, of Sherrard, follows her son Abe, 2, and pushes her other son Rowan, 5 months, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Amber Caulkins, and Nolan Caulkins, 4, both of Bettendorf, hold hands during the National Anthem during the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
Scenes from the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 27, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
DYLAN NELSON / Lee News Network
