Caroline Chepkoech didn’t say much to members of the Davenport Central cross country team on Tuesday evening.
She didn’t need to.
Central girls cross country coach Mike Trujillo figured the kids got the message without the 25-year-old Kenyan distance running prodigy saying a single word.
"It was enough that they got the experience of seeing somebody that’s just that good and how easy she makes it look," Trujillo said.
Chepkoech is in town to run in Saturday’s 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7. She ran the second fastest women’s time in Bix 7 history (35 minutes, 20 seconds) in 2016 and figures to be one of the favorites in her second trek through the streets of Davenport.
While most of the elite runners in the race won’t get to town until Thursday, Chepkoech arrived Monday after competing in a Diamond League track meet in London.
She stayed the first few nights in the home of Dave and Ann Garton of Davenport. Ann Garton said that while Chepkoech most definitely was a woman of few words, she clearly had a "sweet soul."
The Garton’s son, Eamonn, runs for Central, although he wasn’t there Tuesday. He’s attending a lacrosse camp in Wisconsin this week, but his high school teammates got the chance to mingle for an hour or so with someone who has won races around the world and who ran a personal record of 14:36 in the 5,000 meters just a few days earlier.
It was pretty exciting.
"Pretty exciting?" Trujillo said. "To have one of the top women’s runners in the world work out with us … I’d say that’s very exciting."
Trujillo and boys coach T.J. Pearson approached Bix 7 officials a few months ago about possibly doing something like this. They noticed that Meb Keflezighi worked out with the Pleasant Valley team prior to last year’s Bix 7.
"We said ‘Hey, we’d love to host someone,’ and then one thing led to another …," Trujillo said. "Everything fell together, and it was just awesome."
Chepkoech, who runs a 10k every morning and does one or two other workouts each day, took an early evening 5-kilometer jaunt with the Central kids, starting and ending at VanderVeer Park.
She ran much of the way with sophomore-to-be Lily Tackett, who said she didn’t really plan to stay with Chepkoech. It just sort of turned out that way.
As they finished the run, Chepkoech reached out and gave Tackett an encouraging tap on the arm and a big smile.
Chepkoech said she’s never done anything like this prior to a race and said her advice to the Central kids was fairly simple.
"Get up early and do training daily, not once a week," she said. "Daily."
A few of the boys on the cross country team made a point of reaching the finish line of the training run before Chepkoech. Trujillo wondered if they realized that she already had run six miles that morning and would be up doing six more the next morning before they even crawled out of bed.
"Most of these kids have no idea what her schedule is," he said. "So the biggest thing is to show them: Look where this can take you. And even if it doesn’t, it shows what it takes to be a competitive athlete."