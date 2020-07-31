Kenyans Kibet and Miriuki win virtual Bix 7

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 was held on a virtual basis this year but that didn’t keep runners from Kenya from continuing to dominate the race.

Kenya’s Moses Kibet and Margaret Miriuki were determined to be the winners of the Bix 7 on Friday even though runners were not able to take to the streets of Davenport en masse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants ran their own 7-mile race at a site of their own choosing sometimes between July 1 and 25 and entered the results on the Bix 7 website.

Kibet registered a time of 32 minutes, 42 seconds to win the men’s championship. Miriuki, who won the Bix 7 in 2012 and 2018 and now lives in Voorhuizen, Netherlands, claimed the women’s title with a time of 36:47.

Pleasant Valley High School senior Max Murphy, who plans to continue his running career at the University of Iowa, was named the male winner of the Buick GMC Premier Dealers High School Challenge after he turned in a time of 37:28. The female winner was Jenna McCullough of Stevenson High School in Chicago’s northern suburbs. Each of them earned $1,000 for their high school’s athletic programs.