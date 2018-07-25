Paul Kilgore isn't afraid of a challenge. When one presents itself, he'll go after it.
The Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints is one of the biggest challenges Kilgore has attempted in his time as a runner.
An even bigger challenge will happen once again on Thursday night for the Dubuque native: Beating Marek Wensel.
When the gun goes off in the 18th running of the quarter-mile sprint up Brady Street, the Men's Masters field will be headlined by the 6-time defending champion Wensel, and 3-time runner-up Kilgore.
"He definitely is the motivating factor," Kilgore said. "The guy doesn't seem to age, he certainly doesn't seem to slow down a lot."
Of the six individual divisions and three relay races, seven of them return the defending champions.
Zach Digney and Matt Jones have won all four of the Men's 30-39 races since the beginning of the division in 2014. Neither will be toeing the line this year.
For the sixth straight year, a new winner will be crowned in the Men's Open race. Augustana grad Isaac Smith — runner-up last year — returns, and Muscatine senior-to-be Owen Hazelwood comes in with the top qualifying time of 1 minute, 2 seconds.
"I was happy with seeing my time, but at the same time I feel like I could've went faster," Hazelwood said. "I wouldn't say having the fastest qualifying time means everything, but it does give me good feeling."
Kilgore, an assistant coach for Dubuque Senior's cross country team, originally tried to qualify for the sprint at the age of 32.
With no 30-39 race, Kilgore ran with college athletes and runners much younger than him. He knew he wouldn't race in the finals.
So he waited until he hit the age of 40 to run in the Masters division. It has come with some close calls and heartbreaking losses.
A former basketball and baseball player for the Rams, Kilgore has placed second in his first three years to Wensel.
"Each year I go in thinking 'That's the guy I wish to strive for,'" Kilgore said.
His best opportunity to defeat Wensel came in 2015.
Wensel, who lives in Marion, Iowa, pulled his hamstring with the finish line in sight but held off a charging Kilgore to claim the victory.
"That was the closest I ever was to him," Kilgore said. "Now looking back, it's like if I was going to get him, maybe that was the year I needed to do it.
"That was hard."
To try and keep up with his top competitor, Kilgore has tried an abundance of training and race strategies.
From working more on sprints and hills to starting out fast and holding on, nothing seems to work for the 44-year-old.
"He's always been able to stay two or three seconds ahead of me, which is frustrating," Kilgore said. "He motivates me to run a fast time."
As he approaches his fourth straight race against Wensel, Kilgore is hoping whatever works this time can seal his victory.
Even though, he doesn't see it happening.
"If I were to beat him, I would be thrilled," Kilgore said. "The whole event is really cool. It's just the type of event, you can't find anyplace else.
"Even if I was a plodder, in no contention, I'd still show up and do it as long as I can as long as I can get to the top."