Silas Kipruto is coming back to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in hopes of making a little more history.
And the three-time Bix 7 men’s champion will be joined in the 45th annual race through the streets of Davenport by a deep women’s field that includes two former champions, the second fastest female runner in the race’s history and a world record-holder in two events.
Kipruto already is among the most successful runners in the history of the race, which is scheduled this year for July 27. The 34-year-old native of Kenya not only won the Bix 7 in 2011, 2012 and 2016, but he has finished in the top five on three other occasions.
His half dozen top-five finishes equal the most ever by a male runner in the race, tying Meb Keflezighi, Bill Rodgers, John Korir and Lazarus Nyakeraka.
Kipruto is one of 17 African runners in the preliminary men’s elite field assembled by elite athlete coordinator John Tope — 13 from Kenya and two each from Eritrea and Tanzania.
Besides Kipruto, male runners to watch include Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay, who won both the Lilac Bloomsday 12k and the Bay to Breakers 12k in May; Kenya’s Edwin Mokua, a top-three finisher at both Bloomsday and Bay to Breakers; Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton, who was first in the African Cross Country championships in 2014 and second in the African Games 10,000 meters in 2015; and Emmanuel Kiprono, Kenya’s 10,000-meter champ in 2013.
The men’s field includes six men who have run the 10k in under 28 minutes and six who have done the half-marathon in 61 minutes or less.
Among the headliners in the women’s elite field are Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei, Caroline Chepkoech and Margaret Muriuki.
Muriuki won the Bix 7 last year and in 2012. Chepkoech ran the second fastest women’s time in Bix 7 history in 2016 when she finished second to Mary Keitany in a time of 35 minutes, 20 seconds.
Jepkosgei is a newcomer to the Bix 7 but not to the road racing scene. She holds the world record in both the 10k and half-marathon, setting both marks in 2017. She also won this year’s New York City Half-marathon.
Two former Iowa State runners — Betsy Saina and Aliphine Tuliamuk — also are prominent members of the Bix women’s field. Tuliamuk, a Kenya native who is now an American citizen, won the Bix 7 in 2017 when it served as the U.S. championship race for seven miles. Saina finished 10th in the Boston Marathon this spring.
Also in the field are two Americans who placed in the top 10 at last year’s Bix: Michele Lee of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, who was ninth, and Pasca Myers of Fort Dodge, Iowa, who was 10th.
As always, the Bix 7 field also will include three legendary runners who have won eight Bix 7 championships between them and who take part in the race nearly every year. Rodgers and Keflezighi will be joined by four-time women's champion Joan Samuelson.