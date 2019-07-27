Mike Castel was 9 years old and playing with his Hot Wheels in the driveway of his Kirkwood Boulevard home one July day in 1975 when he saw a runner go by.
He didn't think anything of it. But soon he saw another runner go by. And then another. Hey, he thought, there's something going on.
That was Castel's introduction to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and on Saturday he presided over one of the largest Bix parties on Kirkwood, drawing at least 75 friends and family who cheered, noshed on great food and filled baggies of ice to hand out to tired runners.
Castel started hosting parties in a big way in 1994, the 20th anniversary, with a 1970s theme. Guests wore '70s clothes and rocked to the tunes of Chicago, Steely Dan and the Jackson Five.
Castel's mother, Marina Castel, makes most of the food, beginning about Wednesday. The smorgasbord spread in the house this year included corned beef, potatoes, beans, eggs, biscuits and gravy, cheesy casseroles, tortillas, brownies, homemade chocolate chip cookies, milk and juice.
"I have so much food I can't stand it," she said, sitting on a lawn chair, filling baggies with ice. "I'm never, ever short. I'm always begging people to take some extra home.
"One year there was someone here we didn't know. Everyone said, 'Who was that person?' But that's OK. She was dancing, having a good time."
As for the bags of ice, the elite runners don't take them, but those at the back, are really grateful, Castel said.
"They put it on their heads or use it to wet their mouths. It's a lifesaver. We were the first ones to ever do it. People thank us. Because (that first year) was a miserable Bix."
Music blaring out Saturday from Castels' pop-up tent was heavy on upbeat, you-can-do-it songs such as "Eye of the Tiger" and the theme from "Rocky," and Castel danced in the street with cheers of "You guys are doing great, trust me."
Castel respects the difficulty of the Bix, having run it five times himself.
His first race was in 1983 when he was 16.
"I was in really good shape, and I did it in about 50 minutes," he said. "The hardest part was right here," he said, gesturing to the l-o-n-g upward slope of Kirkwood. "The sun was on my back, and I thought I was carrying a thousand pounds. It was no joke. The Bix is no joke."
The party has grown by word of mouth. The fun is "the energy, the camaraderie," Castel said. "Everybody says it's my party. It isn't.
"My motto is, 'Don't even ask to come back next year .... just be here."
Among the partiers was childhood friend Dave Beal, another Kirkwood resident who remembers the first Bix. "We said, 'What the heck's going on? It's crazy.'"
And still crazy after all these years.