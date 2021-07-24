Korir sprints to third Quad-City Times Bix 7 title

Experience matters.

Ask Leonard Korir.

The 34-year-old native of Kenya who now makes Colorado Springs his home won his third Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday, holding off Frank Lara in a sprint to the finish.

Korir pulled ahead with a little over a mile remaining and crossed the finish line in 32 minutes, 48 seconds to edge Lara by one second for first place and the $5,000 prize presented to both the men’s and women’s winners in the 47th seven-mile run through the streets of Davenport.

“Experience and training,’’ Korir listed as the difference makers in his winning effort. “I trained well for this race.’’

Korir, who also won the Bix 7 in 2013 and 2015 in addition to finishing third in 2018, appreciated the pace Lara set as he took an early lead and maintained it.

Building on a strong performance at the United States Olympic Trials in the 10K, Lara watched Korir slip ahead a little over five-and-a-half miles into the race.

“At the end, he was able to hold off every move I made,’’ Lara said. “I tried to put together one last burst with around 50 meters to go and I felt like I was gaining on him, but I didn’t quite have it. It was his day.’’