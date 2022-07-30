Learn some of the basics of Bix 7

There are a lot of moving parts with the Bix 7.
Runners have to register, get their packets and figure out how to get themselves where they need to be the morning of the race.
The event needs thousands of volunteers and everyone needs parking. These are some of the highlights everyone planning to participate in or watch the Bix can use to get themselves where they need to be on race day.
Even more detail is available on the Bix 7 website and more race coverage will be available on the newspaper website.
Getting ready to run:
How do you register to run the Bix?
Runners can register online at the Bix 7 website, or in person at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo.
What does registration cost?
General admission to the Bix 7 and the Quick Bix is $50. The price is the same for virtual participants. Admission increases to $55 beginning on July 28. The Junior Bix is $20 and $22 beginning on July 28. Virtual participation in the Junior Bix is $18.
What are the deadlines for registration?
Online registration must be completed by 9 p.m. on July 29. The final opportunities for registration are in person at the packet pick-up events during the The Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo.
The expo runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 28 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 29. The expo is in the South Hall of the River Center, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
There is a final packet pick-up from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on the day of the race, but there will be no registration during that session.
Where are race packets available?
Packets can be picked up at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo.
The expo runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 28 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 29. in the South Hall of the River Center, 136 E. 3rd St.
There is a final packet pick-up from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on the day of the race.
Information collected from the Bix 7 website.
Running the race:
When to arrive?
Early! Runners should be in place by 7:45 a.m. and the Bix 7 and Quick Bix start at 8 a.m. More details about getting into place, including a map, are available on the Bix 7 website.
Where can I find out more about the route?
Both the Bix 7 and the Quick Bix start at Brady & 4th streets and end at 3rd Street at Iowa Street. The Bix 7 is 7 miles. The Quick Bix is 2 miles. Full route details for each, including a map, are available on the Bix 7 website.
What do runners do when they reach the finish line?
There are a large number of runners, so those who reach the end of the race are asked not to linger at the finish line, but instead proceed through the finishing area.
How is the race timed?
Using B-tags, which are a type of disposable timing chip. They will be on each runner’s racing bib. Each runner must use their assigned chip or their time will not be recorded. Runners should not exchange chips or their racing bibs. The chips can be thrown away after the race.
The race will not use ChampionChip Timing. Runners using ChampionChip instead of the provided chip will not have their time recorded.
When and where will times be available?
Unofficial times will be shown at the finish line as each runner crosses. The official race results that include the times recorded by the chips will be published in the Sunday edition of the Quad-City Times.
Are children allowed?
Children can participate in the race. There is a 15 and under age category. They can also be strapped to a runner or carried by a runner, but strollers are not allowed.
Are pets allowed?
No.
Are wheeled vehicles allowed?
Wheelchairs are allowed but other types of wheeled vehicles/devices like bicycles and strollers are not.
Information collected from the Bix 7 website.
General information:
When to arrive on race day?
Early! The race starts at 8 a.m.
Where is parking available?
The three downtown parking ramps will be available and there will still be streetside parking in some areas. The parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park will also be available. Racers and spectators driving to the event should arrive early and expect detours.
Redstone Parking Ramp, 101 Main St.
The River Center Ramp, 102 E. 2nd St.: Motorists should enter this ramp on 2nd and 3rd streets east of Brady Street.
The Harrison Street ramp, 202 N. Harrison St. Motorists can enter on Harrison and Ripley streets between 2nd & 3rd streets.
Modern Woodmen Park is at 209 S. Gaines St.
How does someone volunteer for the event?
People wishing to volunteer can do so on the Bix 7 website. They can also call 563-383-5353, which is a 24-hour line, or email Bix7info@gmail.com.
How else can people help?
The Bix 7 supports charities that help provide healthcare access to parents with new babies and that promote breast health. To learn more or to donate, visit the Bix 7 website.
What else is there to do the day of the race?
There is a post-race party in the parking lot of the Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
How do I find out more information?
The Bix 7 website is at https://bix7.com/. People can also call the Bix hotline at 563-383-2489 or the volunteer hotline at 563-383-5353. Queries can also be sent by email to bix7info@gmail.com.
Information collected from the Bix 7 website.
