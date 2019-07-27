{{featured_button_text}}
032119-qct-qca-bix-009

The logo for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is seen during a press conference at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

Leonard Barsoton of Kenya wins the 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:32.

Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya wins the women's division of 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 36:02.

More to follow.

