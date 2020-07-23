Local Bixers will challenge runners from other areas

The Quad-City Times Bix 7, which was to be run for the 46th time Saturday, will feature one additional competitive twist this weekend.

Although the race is being held on a virtual basis this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, a team of runners representing the Quad-Cities still will compete against runners from Minnesota and Colorado in the Isle Casino Beat the Elite Team Challenge.

Bix 7 elite athlete coordinator John Tope said a few similar competitions have taken place elsewhere.

Runners from Kenya and Norway engaged in a virtual 10,000-meter race against one another. Coloradoan Jake Riley, who was supposed to be running the marathon in the Tokyo Olympics next week, competed against Utah marathoner Jared Ward in a virtual race. And the same Boulder team that will compete in the Bix event also competed against the Michigan-based Hansons Brooks Distance Project in a virtual race.

“I thought we could see what we could put together and here we are,’’ Tope said.

Male and female runners representing T.E.A.M. Boulder and Minnesota Distance Elite will run a virtual Bix in their home areas at 8 a.m. on Friday. The eight-member Bix Ice team then will run at 8 a.m. Saturday to see if it can beat the times posted by the Minnesota and Colorado runners.