Loras runner enjoys elite Bix 7 experience

Kassie Parker has experienced no shortage of success during her track and cross country career at Loras College.

The 22-year old from Guttenberg, Iowa, has set NCAA Division III records with her times in three distance races in track at 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

She won the 2021 NCAA Division III cross country championship last fall and looks forward to beginning preparations soon for her senior season with the Duhawks.

But Saturday, Parker experienced something different.

She finished eighth in the women’s elite field at the Quad-City Times Bix 7, completing the seven-mile course in 39 minutes, 31 seconds.

It was the second time she has competed in the race, but her first as one of the invited elite athletes.

“This has been an incredible experience for me. I’m super honored to be here with the elite entries and to have received the invitation to be part of such a great field,’’ Parker said.

One of five American runners to finish in the top 10 in the women’s field at the 48th running of the Bix 7, Parker just missed out on finishing in the prize money.

The Bix 7 pays its top-seven finishers in both the men’s and women’s divisions and Parker finished 1:43 behind seventh-place finisher Kim Conley of Flagstaff, Ariz.

“It’s a challenging course,’’ Parker said. “It was good to be out there. I wanted to finish in under 40 and was able to do that.’’

Parker said she felt good throughout the race, calling it good competition at the end of the summer before turning her attention to the upcoming start of the cross country season.

“I’ll begin training for that soon, so this was a great experience and a lot of fun,’’ Parker said. “I’m looking to cross country now and getting that season started.’’