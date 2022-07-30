 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man down on LeClaire Street

  • Updated
  • 0
bix logo

He picked a good place to fall.

An unidentified man took a spill on a sidewalk on LeClaire Street Saturday, about a block past the Quad-City Times Bix 7 finish line.

Runners and spectators quickly surrounded him, and the crowd drew the attention of volunteers from Genesis Health System, who were working at the nearby medical tent.

The fallen man, bleeding from his face, was scooped up from the sidewalk and placed in a wheelchair, then whisked off to the tent.

Within about a minute of his fall, the man was being treated by nurses.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bix 7 men's elite entries

Bix 7 men's elite entries

Here is a look at the 17 men entered into the elite field for Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 in downtown Davenport:

Bix 7 women's elite entries

Bix 7 women's elite entries

Here is a look at the 11 women entered in the elite field for Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race in downtown Davenport:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News