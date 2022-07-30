Man down on LeClaire Street

He picked a good place to fall.

An unidentified man took a spill on a sidewalk on LeClaire Street Saturday, about a block past the Quad-City Times Bix 7 finish line.

Runners and spectators quickly surrounded him, and the crowd drew the attention of volunteers from Genesis Health System, who were working at the nearby medical tent.

The fallen man, bleeding from his face, was scooped up from the sidewalk and placed in a wheelchair, then whisked off to the tent.

Within about a minute of his fall, the man was being treated by nurses.