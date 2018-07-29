Meb Keflezighi no longer really runs races like the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
He frolics through them. He mingles with the masses, talks to everyone, slaps high-fives with anyone who extends their hand, constantly makes new friends and renews acquaintances with old ones.
Keflezighi, who is semi-retired after one of the most spectacular careers of any American distance runner, really frolicked for about four days while visiting the area for the 44th annual Bix 7.
On Wednesday, he was out running on the Davenport bike path when he snuck up behind a couple running in front of him and facetiously asked where he could find the Bix 7. It was race director Ed Froehlich and his wife, Sandy.
Keflezighi spent Thursday hanging out with members of the Pleasant Valley High School cross country team.
On Friday, he ran the Bix 7 course with former Davenport Central and University of Iowa runner Ben Lloyd, former Geneseo resident Bryan Glass and a couple of other local runners.
He was standing at the starting line Saturday, getting ready for the big race when he was approached by Tracey Sawyer of Warrington, Pennsylvania.
She asked him what his goal was for the race and he said “I’m just going to have fun,’’ adding that he might run about a seven-minute pace. That‘s a leisurely stroll for a 43-year-old who has won both the Boston Marathon and New York Marathon as well as an Olympic silver medal.
“So I said ‘Oh man, I was kind of hoping you could pace me,’’’ said Sawyer, who planned to go at about a 6:15 pace. “I said it sort of jokingly.’’
To her surprise, Keflezighi was receptive to the idea. But staying with someone in that mob of bodies as it rolls up Brady Street hill isn’t that easy.
“When the gun goes off, everybody is all over the place and I couldn’t find her,’’ Keflezighi said.
He thought Sawyer might be ahead of him. She was quite sure Keflezighi was ahead of her somewhere.
He was. But shortly after the McClellan Boulevard turnaround, he spotted her and stopped to wait for her to catch up. As several runners passed him, he slapped high-fives with almost all of them, then began running again as Sawyer came up.
“I thought ‘Oh, this is great. He’s going to run like a quarter mile with me, maybe a mile,’’’ she said. “But he ran the whole last three miles with me. Obviously, it’s any runner’s dream come true. It was amazing.
“He stayed with me the whole time and was encouraging and had good pointers. As we were going across the finish line, we took a selfie.’’
Keflezighi then turned and offered high-fives to other runners as they crossed the line.
He said he could tell how much it meant to Sawyer to run those last few miles together.
“She said ‘This means a million to me. I can retire now,’’’ he said with a smile.
Sawyer said she planned to send Keflezighi a text sometime later in the day to thank him.
He beat her to it, sending her a note thanking her for running with him.
Keflezighi seems to bring good vibrations everywhere he goes at races. Glass won the Bix 7 masters title for the first time, Lloyd won the men’s 35-39 age group and Sawyer won the women’s 35-39 age group in a time of 43:19. (Keflezighi was credited with a time of 43:21.)
Sawyer had a pretty good weekend all the way around. On Friday, she got to spend about 15 minutes chatting with Bix legend Bill Rodgers. A few minutes later, she walked into her hotel and stumbled across Joan Benoit Samuelson and had about a five-minute conversation with her.
“All the stars aligned and it was just an amazing weekend,’’ she said.
But the highlight was about a 20-minute jaunt through the streets of Davenport with a living legend, who seemed to enjoy it as much as she did.
“It was fun,’’ Keflezighi said. “I had a great time.’’
More fun than winning the Bix 7 championship in 2002 and 2009?
“I don’t know about that,’’ he admitted. “When I won here it was good. There’s nothing like winning. But this is also fun. It’s a lot less stress. This is leisurely for me.’’