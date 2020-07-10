Meb's traveling days on hold, but he's still doing Bix

"I’ll just be doing it for fun," he said. "I’m not going to be setting any PRs."

The course won’t have as many ups and downs as the regular Bix 7. Tampa isn’t exactly a high-altitude region.

"I couldn’t find a Brady Street hill," Keflezighi said.

He recalled that before he ran the Bix 7 for the first time in 2002, he was chatting with a fellow runner and telling them he was going to a race in Iowa.

"They said ‘Oh, that’s all cornfields. That course is going to be as flat as a pancake,’" he said. "Then I got here and looked at it and it was much different than I expected."

Keflezighi, who emigrated to the U.S. at age of 12 in the midst of a 30-year civil war in his native Eritrea, admitted it has been a trying and emotional year for him, just as it has been for almost everyone in the U.S.

It’s not just because of the coronavirus.

Like almost everyone, he was disturbed by the video of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the widespread social unrest that has ensued.