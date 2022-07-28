Miller anchors Bettendorf boys to win at Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints

There was little separating the pack at the final handoff Thursday.

"The final exchange was bang bang with everybody right there," Parker Miller said. "I didn't know how that last little bit was going to go."

But Miller, anchoring Bettendorf's high school boys relay team at the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints — the traditional kickoff of Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend — pulled away in the final 100 meters to edge Assumption by less than a second, winning in 50.98 seconds.

Assumption's relay team finished in 51.8 seconds, just ahead of Pleasant Valley, which finished in 52 seconds.

"I just graduated so being able to run with them pumped me up and got me ready to just go," Miller said. "It feels great, to be able to come back and win this, even though it's just for fun, it will stay with me."

Miller took a perfect handoff from Kole Williams, something perfected from their days running along with Luke Weas and Calvin Curcija on Bettendorf's 1,600 relay team that finished seventh at the state meet in May.

"We've been handing off to each other all of track season so it wasn't that big of a deal," Williams said. "Put it in his hand, make sure he had it and he just did the rest. ... He wasn't going to get caught."

Though it had been a couple of months since the quartet had run competitively together, there wasn't much rust, and it was a successful reunion as Bettendorf reclaimed the boys high school title after Rock Island snapped a run of two straight for the Bulldogs, who have won four sprint titles overall.

"We've had a lot of great runners in the past, so to kind of honor them and come back and win it for the first time in a couple years feels good, especially when all of us haven't ran in a while," Weas said. "We're not in our best shape but to still come out here and win it, feels good."

Assumption repeated as girls champion with a time of 59.95, edging Bettendorf (1:01.33) for the second straight year, while United Township (1:01.62) finished third.

Annika Kotula anchored the team with Alaina McConnell, Bella Motley and Kelly Grobstich, Assumption's 400 relay team that qualified for state.

"It's very fun that we can come together as a team, with new people who have never run it before and still be able to pull it off," Kotula said.

McConnell and Kotula ran on last year's sprints team, and that experience paid off Thursday as Assumption won its seventh sprint title overall.

"It definitely helped with nerves," Kotula said, "and realizing that when you're running, you're not really focused on the hill, you're focused on finishing."

There was some additional jubilation for Assumption as Morgan Jennings also won the women's open for the second straight year, the first after graduating.

"It's awesome to see one of my best friends finish off like that," Kotula said. "To have both of us win really shows how good Assumption is throughout track."

Mel Foster Co. repeated in the sponsor relay with a time of 1:00. Whitey's No. 1 team finished second in 1:02, and KWQC finished third in 1:03.