QUAD-CITY TIMES BIX 7

Minnesota team wins Bix 7 elite challenge

073016-BIX7-KS-028

Former University of Iowa runner Kevin Lewis (right) congratulated Meb Keflezighi after the 2016 Quad-City Bix 7 and on Saturday he helped Minnesota Distance Elite win the Isle Casino Beat the Elite Team Challenge in the virtual Bix 7.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

The Minnesota Distance Elite running team won both the men’s and women’s championships of the Isle Casino Beat the Elite Team Challenge as part of the virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Isle Casino will give $1,000 to the Minnesota team to be given to the charity of its choice.

Minnesota Distance Elite and T.E.A.M. Boulder had teams of runners do 7-mile races on Friday and Bix Ice — a team of runners from Iowa and Illinois — tried to match them on Saturday morning. Only the top two men’s and women’s times counted.

In each case, the Minnesota runners ran the two fastest times.

Former Iowa State runner Katy (Moens) Jermann had the fastest women’s time at 37 minutes, 48 seconds with teammate Breanna Sieracki coming in second at 38:38.

T.E.A.M. Boulder, which received a one-minute reduction because its runners ran at altitude, finished second with Carrie Verdon being credited with a time of 38:51 and Ericka Hibser running 41:15.

Marissa Hird of Naperville, Ill., had the fastest time for Bix Ice (43:17) with Amanda Edwards of Dubuque running her seven miles in 44:01.

In the men’s competition, Minnesota’s Joel Reichow led the way with a time 33:08 with former University of Iowa runner Kevin Lewis doing the distance in 33:35 for the Minnesota team

T.E.A.M Boulder’s Tim Rackers ran 33:36 and U.S. Olympic marathoner Jake Riley registered 33:54.

The top Bix Ice men’s times came from former Pleasant Valley and Iowa State runner Devin Allbaugh (36:40) and former Alleman and North Central College star Nick Hird (37:30).

