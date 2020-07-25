Minnesota team wins Bix 7 elite challenge

The Minnesota Distance Elite running team won both the men’s and women’s championships of the Isle Casino Beat the Elite Team Challenge as part of the virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Isle Casino will give $1,000 to the Minnesota team to be given to the charity of its choice.

Minnesota Distance Elite and T.E.A.M. Boulder had teams of runners do 7-mile races on Friday and Bix Ice — a team of runners from Iowa and Illinois — tried to match them on Saturday morning. Only the top two men’s and women’s times counted.

In each case, the Minnesota runners ran the two fastest times.

Former Iowa State runner Katy (Moens) Jermann had the fastest women’s time at 37 minutes, 48 seconds with teammate Breanna Sieracki coming in second at 38:38.

T.E.A.M. Boulder, which received a one-minute reduction because its runners ran at altitude, finished second with Carrie Verdon being credited with a time of 38:51 and Ericka Hibser running 41:15.

Marissa Hird of Naperville, Ill., had the fastest time for Bix Ice (43:17) with Amanda Edwards of Dubuque running her seven miles in 44:01.