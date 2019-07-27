{{featured_button_text}}

Ailey Mitchell and Dawson Smith have a lot of things in common.

Both are entering their senior years in high school. Both ran cross country and the 3,200 and 1,600 meter runs. Both are receiving Division I interest.

And for the first time in the seven-year history of the Buick/GMC Premier High School Challenge, both hail from the state of Illinois.

Mitchell, from Shelbyville, and Smith, from Rock Falls, each won $1,000 for their respective high schools by being the first runner entered in the challenge to cross the finish line Saturday morning at the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.

Mitchell's time of 45 minutes, 41 seconds is the second slowest winning female time. She also is the first girl from Illinois to win it.

Smith is the third boy from Illinois to win the challenge.

"I'm just really happy to represent Illinois," Mitchell said. "Make my small town proud."

It's Mitchell's first time appearing in the Quad-Cities. Every other year, the Shelbyville High School cross country team makes a training trip to Colorado.

She was in disbelief when a Bix official told her she won.

"I was not expecting it at all, a complete shock," Mitchell said. "I was very surprised."

Training has been hard to come by for a runner who didn't participate in a single road race prior to Saturday.

Juggling two jobs has made it difficult to go out on long runs outside of practice. It didn't seem to bother her during a warm seven-mile run.

Mitchell ran the first 3.5 miles in 22:32, good for a 6:27 mile pace.

"I remember telling my coach (Chris Moseley), 'Oh I hope I do well,'" Mitchell said. "It's not like we train for seven miles, so I wasn't expecting very much."

After finishing third in the 16-19 age group and 29th overall, Mitchell turns her attention to her final year for the Rams out of the Central Illinois Conference.

She also will make a final decision on a college to continue her running career. Illinois State, Boise State and Southern Illinois-Carbondale have extended offers.

Smith finished third in the high school challenge a year ago. Knowing the top two had graduated, he had confidence this was his year in his eighth time running the Bix.

He joins Brayden Hamblen, the 2017 boys winner, in claiming the title for Rock Falls High School.

"I'm definitely excited," Smith said. "The coaches helped me out with training and everything. Glad to give back."

His time of 38:14 also is the second slowest by a male winner and nearly 40 seconds slower than his best time.

Still, he's thrilled with how he ran.

"It was kind of hot, not very windy," Smith said. "I knew I was going to try and win this year. I'm very surprised I won."

After competing in the Reagan Run — a 5K race in Dixon, Illinois — earlier this month, Smith said he passed someone in the challenge around the four-mile mark.

He ran the final 3.5 miles in a 5:28 mile pace.

Smith will wrap up his final year for the Rockets before deciding on a college. He said he's received interest from Illinois State and Arkansas State.

"I want to continue running in college," Smith said. "This year, I'm trying to win Class 1A cross country and track."