Moore, Russell win Break The Tape awards

Olivia Moore and Sam Russell left little doubt as to who was going to break the tape during Saturday’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race in Davenport.
Given a nice head start on the field, the two picked to compete in the Russell Break The Tape competition used their head starts and never looked back as they easily beat elite winners Patrick Tiernan and Fiona O'Keeffe across the finish line.
“It’s awesome,” Moore said of being the first to cross the finish line. “I was really hoping to be able to do it. Even coming in that last 400, the guy on the motorcycle next to me told me I had quite a few blocks on them so I knew I was good. It was relief and excitement.
“I’m really glad both me and Sam were able to do it. It really makes it more special.”
“It was exhilarating,” said Russell. “I wish I could do that every year; it was so much fun having everyone cheer for you; having the crowd on our side really helped push us beyond what we had previously been able to run.”
Each runner earned $2,500 for beating the elite runners to the finish line.
The 23-year-old Moore looked calm and cool as she broke the tape without hardly breaking a sweat despite the morning humidity of 86% at race time. Given a 2.6 mile head start, Moore beat Russell to the tape by about 10 yards. He had a 2.5 mile head start on the field, but was never able to catch Moore.
“I was hoping I would catch up with Olivia; we talked a little bit about that," said Russell, 33, who clocked himself at a 6:34 pace. “My strategy was generally to start out slow, but it was hard to start slow with the cheering of the crowd in the McClellan neighborhood. Having that energy in the McClellan neighborhood helped us maintain a faster pace, and the key was to not slow down too much after that.”
Moore admitted that the support she felt during the race also spurred her efforts as she ran a 6:42 pace according to her calculations.
Both were shooting for a 7-minute mile pace.
“I was surprised by how many of the runners were cheering for me, too, because they were in their own race,” said Moore. “They were still taking the energy to yell for me, so that was pretty awesome.”
Each runner had the rare perspective of leading the field and being on the Kirkwood Boulevard return while the masses were still heading toward the midway turnaround.
“I didn’t get to look at that side as much as I really wanted to,” said Moore. “I was just running for my life. It was such a cool experience to be on the other side instead of in the masses.”
Russell, too, was inspired by what he saw on Kirkwood on the other side of the split course.
“I’ll tell you what, we saw the elite runners a lot earlier than I thought we would,” admitted Russell. “When we saw that lead pack speed by (on Kirkwood just past Jersey Ridge) it was a bit scary and motivated me to keep running fast.”
But he had just one thought at that point.
“I was a little worried,” he admitted. “What went through my mind was, 'Don’t slow down.’”
Moore never did either as she looked smooth throughout the race.
“Like I said it’s hard to tell what kind of race I’m going to have until I’m out there,” she admitted, noting nerves were starting to set in as she awaited the starter’s pistol. “Today was a really good day and I felt good. I was surprised at the pace I was able to hold but I just went with it cause I was feeling good at that point.”
Russell, who is the second generation of the new Break The Tape sponsor, is donating his $2,500 to River Music Experience in Davenport where he is on the board.
“I’ve supported that organization since I moved back to town; I really enjoy the music advocacy and what they bring to the community,” said the Russell Director of Kansas City who works out of Davenport.
Moore, an Iowa City native working on her second degree at the University of Iowa, is planning on using her winnings to help offset some of her education expenses.
Photos: 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 winners
Devin Allbaugh, left, of Bettendorf edges Abdi Abdirahman of Flagstaff, Ariz., at the finish line of Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport. Allbaugh won the Newell award as the fastest local finisher with a time of 35 minutes, 15 seconds. Abdirahman, a five-time Olympian, finished in 35:16.
Bobby Metcalf
Oliver Burns of Plainfield, Ill., crosses the finish line of Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race in Davenport. Burns won the boys high school challenge with a time of 36 minutes, 38 seconds.
Kelsey Allbaugh of Bettendorf, left, runs just behind Logan Soedt of Eldridge near the finish line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport. Allbaugh finished in 44 minutes, 39 seconds to win the Caldwell award as the fastest local female finisher.
Bobby Metcalf
Pleasant Valley High School sophomore Grace Boleyn runs the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Boleyn won the female high-school competition with a time of 44 minutes, 30 seconds.
Bobby Metcalf
Pleasant Valley High School sophomore Grace Boleyn won the female high school race during Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in Davenport. Boleyn won with a time of 44 minutes, 30 seconds.
Bobby Metcalf
Patrick Tiernan crosses the finish line in 32 minutes, 32 seconds as the men's winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Fiona O'Keeffe crosses the finish line in 35 minutes, 59 seconds to win the female elite division of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday morning in Davenport. O'Keeffe set a Bix 7 record for an American runner.
Bobby Metcalf
Patrick Tiernan crosses the finish line in 32 minutes, 32 seconds as the men's elite winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Fiona O'Keeffe crosses the finish line in 35 minutes, 58 seconds as the female elite winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Olivia Moore, left, and Sam Russell, right, run down 3rd Street ahead of the field during Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. the two were selected as participants in the Russell Break the Tape competition and they finished well ahead of the field to each win $2,500.
BOBBY METCALF
Olivia Moore crosses the finish line in front of Michelle Russell during the Russell Break the Tape competition, part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Olivia Moore crosses the finish line at the Russell Break the Tape competition, part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Sam Russell crosses the finish line during the Russell Break the Tape competition, part of Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Photos: 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Layla Tenney of Bettendorf and Melissa Barlett of Davenport react as they run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore female runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sam Russell runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Dannie Reynolds of Walcott during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Savannah Roseman and Amanda Roseman of Davenport pose for a selfie as they cross the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Daniel DeVilder of East Moline and Louis Hill of Port Byron run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rachel Rashid of Neponset and Tori Crofton of Neponset pose for a photo during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cara Blunk of Bettendorf and Cameron Blunk of Bettendorf run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josephine Driskill of Rock Island and Brenna Anderson of Rock island during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Alfond of Rochester Hills, Mich. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alec Sandusky of Rochester Hills, Mich. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wesley Kiptoo of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Andrew Jacob and Lisa Lyn entertain the runners as the pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf stretches before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liam Rasso and Nick Rasso of Long Grove pose for a photo before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josie Case of Eldridge during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pegi Langan and Bill Langan of Davenport walk up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hailey, Cody, Jenna and Katie Kirby watch runners along Kirkwood Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Reuben Misop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vincent Kiprop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clive Carr of Chicago during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Big River Brass Band performs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josh Izewski of Blowing Rock, N.C. runs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Phil Young of Davenport during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sarah Vander Neut of Aurora, Colo. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nicole Norton of Coal Valley cools off on a water slide during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Madison and Ashton Temple cheer on runners during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Corbin Sturgill of Aledo turns onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Tiernan of Australia runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christian Haydel of Davenport grabs a cup of water during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Shawna Griffith of Davenport cheers on runners holding a "tap here to power up" with a drawing of a Mario mushroom during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rachel Sommers of Moline runs up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Wilcox of Moline high-fives a group of children during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Amber Leitzen of Dubuque ties her shoes before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Leonard Korir of Kenya and Sam Chelanga of Colorado Springs, Colo. run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kim Conley of Flagstaff, Ariz. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Fiona Okeeffe of Chapel Hill, N.C. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dominic Korir of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Owen Leitzen of Dubuque during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ben Zimmer of DeWitt pours water on his head during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christa Swanson of Lantana, Texas high-fives a group of Elvis' during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bruce Huckfeldt of Waukee holds up an American flag as he makes the turn onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Balloons are carried down Third Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Set up for the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Barbershop Quartet "Take Note" of Ralph Brooks, Dick Kingdon, Ed Chapman ad Raymond Schwarzkopf sing to the runners as the pass by at the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Diane Scogland of Bettendorf, Pat Burroughs of Davenport, Joe Scogland Bettendorf, and John Burroughs of Davenport cheer on the runners as they pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Fiona O'Keefe with her award after winning the womens running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Patrick Tiernan holds his award after winning the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kelly Reynolds of Sterling has her picture taken with the Marilyn Monroe ladies during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runner-up of the top ten female runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runner-up of the top ten male runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runners head toward the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Alexandria Wilson of Davenport grabs a glass of water from a volunteer along McClellan Boulevard during the 48th annual running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runners head toward the turn around on McClellan Boulevard as other head back to the finish line during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Winners of the 48th annual Bix 7 race are Patrick Tiernan and Fiona O' Keefe.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Devin Allbaugh and his wife, Kelsey, won the Gregg Newell and Eloise Caldwell trophies as the top Quad-Cities finishers in Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7. It was the first Newell award for Devin and Kelsey repeated as the Caldwell recipient.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Danny Reynolds of Walcott and Erin Mahr of Davenport wearing their tunic outfits as they run with "Team Feta Chesse" during the 48th annual running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Volunteers Tony Haut and Bob Rogan rack up water cups dropped by the runners along McClellan Boulevard after the running of the Running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Photos: Bix Block Party at the River Music Experience Courtyard
Crowds of people listen to the music at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Arlene and Merrill Soults of Davenport listen to the music with their dog "Jewel" at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pat Foley of Bettendorf entertains the crowd at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pat Foley of Bettendorf entertains the crowd at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Erik Wilson plays the Bongo drums with the band The Dawn at the Bix block parties at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Chrissy Boyer and Alan Sweet with the band The Dawn sing familiar songs at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Crowds of people listen to the music at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Chrissy Boyer and Alan Sweet with the band The Dawn sing familiar songs at the Bix block parties at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The band The Dawn play their music at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Crowds of people listen to the music of The Dawn as they play at the Bix block party at the River Music Experience Courtyard Friday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!